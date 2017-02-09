Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Pippa’s Wedding May Be A Media Nightmare

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been the ongoing subjects of tabloid and media headlines lately seeing as the two are reportedly getting quite serious and may be preparing to get engaged in the near future. Rumor has it that the Suits beauty is even planning her exit from the hit legal drama over the next season so that she can live in London full time and be more present at royal events.

Why Prince Harry would need granny Queen Elizabeth’s approval before proposing to Meghan Markle https://t.co/07cYLNhSU4pic.twitter.com/x62slacCem — People Magazine (@people) February 9, 2017

Suits executive producer Aaron Korsh shared as to how the storyline is set to change in the new season, which suggests Markle is leaving the show. Express shared the producer’s synopsis of upcoming events for the hit series that is in its sixth season.

“[Rachel’s] father is going to say come work for me’. She’s got to decide: Is she going to stay at Pearson Specter [the Suits firm], or is she going to go work for her dad?”

The latest news about the couple, who became an item last summer after being introduced by a mutual friend, is that they will be attending Pippa Middleton’s spring wedding to James Matthews. The sister of Duchess Kate Middleton is said to be planning the wedding of the year and will likely draw a great deal of attention due to the guests who will be present, including Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Both Attend Pippa Middleton’s Wedding in May https://t.co/TE2O5LQDeT pic.twitter.com/wqDQtYl0Gm — ShilohFellowship (@ShilohFellowshp) February 7, 2017

Back in July of last year, when Pippa and James announced their engagement, there was talk of a feud between Pippa and Kate Middleton after it was stated by royal etiquette experts that the Duchess would not be asked to be in the wedding party. Experts stated that this would be poor etiquette and would lead to Kate stealing attention from the bride on her big day.

Royal author Judy Wade spoke on the matter to People, as Daily Mail relays.

“Kate would upstage her sister. It’s a tricky situation for Pippa. She would want her sister by her side, as who else would she trust to make things go well? But if your sister is a future Queen, she is going to upstage the bride and draw attention. Kate would want to be in the background as much as possible.”

Since then, the feud rumors have been stamped out, yet it appears to be accurate that Kate will not be in the wedding party and may instead simply give a reading at the event.

However, the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might attend the event has stirred up new claims that Pippa is now worried that the couple’s presence will steal her spotlight. The reason for this worry stems from the fact that this event is reportedly set to be the new couple’s first scheduled public appearance, which will wind up being even more of a media frenzy than originally thought.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry shared details of this new claim.

“One source close to the situation [said], ‘Harry and Meghan are madly in love and he no longer wants to hide that from the world. He is close to Pippa and has been invited to her wedding and has obviously been given a plus one. Harry is adamant that he wants to take Meghan with him.’ Of course, Pippa Middleton won’t be pleased if Meghan Markle ends up stealing the spotlight on her own wedding day. Insiders say she’s been waiting five long years for this day to happen. But if Harry and Meghan make their first public appearance at Pippa’s wedding, that might happen. Sure, it will be the most important day of Pippa’s life, but all eyes will be on Meghan.”

