Kelly Ripa Husband Mark Consuelos Is ‘Mean’ To Her In Bed, She Says On Her Show

Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos is “mean” to her after their “special grownup time,” she told a TV audience in a rather cringe-worthy peek into her personal life.

As Us Magazine reports, Kelly invited her husband along to co-host Live With Kelly on Wednesday, February 8. Live, as you may know, has been without a co-host since Michael Strahan left in April 2016. So who better to have as a co-host than her husband?

Well, as it turns out, having her husband co-host might not have been the best decision Kelly has made. For reasons known only to Kelly, she decided to take the conversation – in front of a live studio audience and millions of live TV viewers at home – to talk of what happens in her bedroom. It quickly got awkward.

“When there’s special married couple time in our house — do you know what I’m talking about? Because there’s kids watching, so I’m just going to say, let’s call it special grownup time. He’s immediately mean to me afterwards, and I don’t like that!”

Consuelos blushed (who wouldn’t?), but didn’t say anything. Then Kelly took things to an even more awkward place.

“And I’m like, ‘Oh, now you’re irritated? You were so loving three minutes ago!'”

Sick burn, Kelly!

Mark, for his part, laughed and chuckled along with Kelly and the audience, so at least he’s got a good sense of humor about it.

You can watch the awkward exchange in the video below.

It’s not the first time Kelly has given intimate details of her personal life with her husband. Back in November 2016, the couple sat down with People to talk about when they feel sexiest, and Kelly began the interview by admitting she was doing Kegel exercises during the interview! Another tidbit gleaned from that interview is the fact that they both feel sexiest when they smell gardenias and when they’re tanned.

Unlike a lot of entertainment industry couples, Kelly and Mark appear to be in it for the long haul. Ripa, 46, and Consuelos, 45, met way back in the 1990’s (1995, to be exact), on the set of All My Children. It must have been love at first sight: they eloped the following May. A year later, their first child, Michael Joseph Consuelos, came along. He was followed by Lola Grace Consuelos (born 2001), and Joaquin Antonio Consuelos (born 2003).

That’s 21 years that they’ve been married! Better yet, they’ve managed to stay married and happy despite working in close proximity much of the time. As Consuelos explained to E! Online in 2015, Kelly’s patience with him is the key.

“I’m extremely annoying and she’s very patient, so I think that’s also how something works, that’s why it works. So if two people live together, one has to be patient and typically the other one is very annoying.”

Mark was also there for Kelly when her show underwent some drama on the set last year. As People reported in May 2016, Ripa was apparently blindsided when she learned that her co-host, Michael Strahan, would be leaving the show to expand his role on Good Morning America. Kelly felt left out of the discussion, and for a while, it made her question her value to the show. Mark came to the rescue.

“Mark is such a smart guy and is always in the face of business very dispassionate. He looks at it like a business decision, and he says to me, ‘There’s nobody better at this than you,’ spoken like a supportive spouse.”

Do you think Kelly Ripa was inappropriate when she discussed personal details of her and her husband’s sex life on national TV?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]