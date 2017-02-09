WWE Rumors, Spoilers: WWE Tease Bray Wyatt As ‘Elimination Chamber’ 2017 Winner

Strange things are afoot for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber. The 2017 Elimination Chamber has had an odd build up. We saw John Cena take AJ Styles’ world crown at the recent Royal Rumble PPV, and it seems that Cena will hold the crown for a very short time. The WWE universe was surprised when Cena got a World Championship bout at the Royal Rumble. After all, Cena is an infrequent competitor, as his TV and movie commitments keep him away from the ring. Many were also surprised to see Randy Orton win the 2017 Royal Rumble, as it sets him up for a world title bout at WrestleMania 33.

The WWE rumor mill has been united in suggesting that Orton’s title bout will not be against John Cena. With Cena an infrequent performer, that suggests that Cena will lose his title in the 2017 Elimination Chamber. Admittedly, Cena has a tough task, he will face five of WWE SmackDown’s brightest stars in the Elimination Chamber, and all five have strong claims on the title.

For the past week or so, the WWE rumors have suggested that Bray Wyatt is set to win the Elimination Chamber, setting him up for a title defense against Orton at WrestleMania 33. The 2017 Elimination Chamber is odd, in that all the superstars involved are from WWE SmackDown, which is fast becoming the more exciting half of the WWE split. Cena faces AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin and The Miz, in what will be a fascinating match, and one that will give some major clues to the WrestleMania card.

The strongest WWE rumors have Bray Wyatt winning the Elimination Chamber. Wyatt’s name emerged after the supposed WrestleMania lineup was leaked. The apparently leaked document had Wyatt facing Orton at WrestleMania, so obviously, Wyatt would have to be World Champion by April 2. Wyatt has also become the bookmakers favorite after the official WWE website teased Wyatt as the winner of the 2017 Elimination Chamber.

WWE Tease Bray Wyatt As 2017 ‘Elimination Chamber’ Winner

In the WWE’s website advertising for the Elimination Chamber, they lay out the claim for all six competitors, but by linking Bray Wyatt, with Wyatt Family teammate Orton, at WrestleMania, WWE has increased speculation that Wyatt will win the event.

“A win for Bray Wyatt could strengthen The Wyatt Family’s grip on SmackDown LIVE, given Randy Orton’s eventual title opportunity at WrestleMania.”

Of course, the WWE is renowned for trying to keep us guessing, so the fact that Wyatt is being rumored as the winner may well mean that he won’t win the event. It’s hard to argue that Wyatt has not earned a world title shot. The Wyatt Family have been a bright spot on SmackDown

As reported in the Inquisitr earlier this week, many believe that AJ Styles should regain his title. Styles was the WWE’s shining star through most of 2016. Styles is a world-class wrestler, who has become hugely popular as he powered his way through SmackDown, after making his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. Few would argue that Styles deserves a massive match at WrestleMania. The leaked WrestleMania lineup suggested that Styles would take on Shane McMahon, in what many will regard as a vanity match for the WWE co-owner. Surely Styles deserves better?

Roman Reigns is another who could easily win the 2017 Elimination Chamber. Reigns is the wrestler that the WWE universe love to hate, and rumor has it that he has a WrestleMania match against The Undertaker. That match is one that the fans do not want to see. A poll on the WWE’s website made it clear that the fans want to see The Undertaker face off against John Cena. This is likely to be The Undertaker’s last year in WWE, and fans would like to see him split his current tie with Cena.

The reality is that; you can put forward a strong argument for any of the six Elimination Chamber competitors. All would be worthy winners, but as the Independent reports WWE seems to want to see two members of the Wyatt family face each other at WrestleMania. It may be a predictable outcome, but a Bray Wyatt win at the 2017 Elimination Chamber, is on the cards.

