‘Fallout 4’ And ‘Skyrim Special Edition’: New Bethesda Featured Mods Category

Fallout 4 has been out for quite some time now, and fans of Skyrim Special Edition have been enjoying their gaming experience. Now modders are being appreciated by Bethesda Games as their website is now including a “Featured Mods” category.

These “Featured Mods” will be chosen by the team over at Bethesda which means recognition and accolades go to the content creators. This will include the creative works for lesser known mods, new modders content, and more up-to-date mods. Popular modders will also be included.

Plans to update this page will happen every two to four weeks. Bethesda is also looking for suggestions from Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition game players for what kind of mods they’d like to see in the future. They can either serve an artistic, an aesthetic purpose, or a fascinating game addition. This will be a proven area to showcase your wares.

The forums are already opened up to suggestions via their Fallout 4 and Skyrim sections. A thread starter was made and an announcement discussing the nature of the mods was placed.

“Variety is important to us, and we’re particularly interested in those mods that aren’t currently showing up as Most Popular, Highest Rated, or on the other automated carousels. Not that these mods can’t be featured, but this is an opportunity to bring attention to other mods as well. We’ve love to see lesser known mods or recent releases by popular authors, older mods that have just been updated, and great content by newer modders.”

Currently, there are 30 mods featured online, and they can be found on their corresponding Skyrim and Fallout 4 pages. Some are for just the Xbox One and PC, and others include the additional PlayStation 4 platform. The latter console was given mod support last November. A month before that, a facial expressions and weapons mod, too.

Fallout 4 Featured Mods

Bethesda had given some examples which include the nice, hipster New York City loft look called “Shezrie’s Loft” by Shezrie. It has quite the homey look to it that would make one forget about the Boston wasteland altogether.

Another mod entails a fascinating Fallout 4/Skyrim mash-up intended for the wasteland wanderer. It’s recognized by its iconic horns on the helmet and was given the nomenclature of TES-51 power armor. It features six new paint jobs and Nordic Warpaint as well as Skyforge Steel. There’s also a bonus venue for the suit as well as its own secret. The mystery alone will probably be enough to give it tons of downloads. The TES-51 was brought to you by SovereignWalrus and is available for PC and Xbox One.

Here’s one for PS4 owners alone. It would probably be pretty appealing to a real life outdoor enthusiast as it allows you to craft your own bed roll/mattress. There are options of a permanent set-up versus the ability to break it back down after you’ve broken camp.

There is also a Fallout 4 mod for an expansion of supplies and also two new living quarters for the Minuteman and Railroad factions. Vault 81, Prydwen, and the Institute has also gone under some major renovations with this “Faction Housing Overhaul mod.”

Skyrim Special Edition Mods

There’s an “Immersive Citizens” mod that’s quite fascinating that it adds to the realism of AI in the game which includes a newly developed “Survival Instinct” mode. This allows for Combat AI to be more responsive after evaluating the danger in the environment. From the description, it seems to be more self-aware with non-combat behavior which can include scheduling improvements, improved response time to the environment, and some travel.

The list of Fallout 4 and Skyrim game mods continues quite hardily as this can indeed be great content for those who want to immerse themselves further into open world gaming.

