Samsung Galaxy S8: Leaks Reveal 3500mAh Batt, AOD W/ Music Player & 18.5:9 Ratio

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is closing in on its highly-anticipated release date. While the South Korean tech giant has been quite tight-lipped about the specifics of the device, numerous leaks and rumors about the upcoming flagship have begun to trickle in a steady stream, allowing the Galaxy S8 to steadily take shape. The most recent of these rumors involve the upcoming device’s battery, as well as a couple of features that are sure to entice users.

A recent Android Authority report, citing The Investor, stated that the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus would be equipped with a pretty capable 3500mAh battery unit, while the regular-sized Galaxy S8 would have a standard 3000mAh power supply. While the sizes of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus’ batteries are nothing to scream about, the fact that they would possibly be paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile processor suggests that the upcoming devices would have superior battery life than their predecessors.

Samsung’s current flagship, the Galaxy S7, was equipped with a 3000mAh unit, while the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 featured a 3500mAh battery pack. Despite the seemingly underwhelming sizes of the devices’ batteries, however, numerous users of the flagship smartphones have found that the Galaxy S7 and the Note 7 had enough juice to last for most of the day, even with generous use. Thus, even if the recent leaks prove accurate and the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus do get released with 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries, the devices’ actual operating times would most likely be very satisfactory.

Nevertheless, numerous Samsung fans have expressed their disappointment at the news that the South Korean tech giant appears to simply be settling for something that is good enough with the Galaxy S8. Others have even stated that Samsung should have just increased the device’s thickness by 1-2mm to pack a massive 4500mAh battery unit that would blow away the competition. After all, previous leaks about the Galaxy S8 have suggested that the upcoming smartphone would overall be a practical device. Leaks even suggested that the S8 would come with features such as a 3.5mm headphone jack, something that had been abandoned by Apple, Samsung’s main rival.

Apart from the device’s batteries, recent rumors and leaks have also pointed to a couple of nifty features that the upcoming flagship would most likely carry. Among these include an upgrade to the Always-On Display (AOD), a feature that debuted with the Galaxy S7. A TechRadar report has stated that with regards to the Galaxy S8, rumors are high that the device’s AOD would feature numerous widgets such as a Music Player for Spotify. Other functional widgets are also rumored to be coming to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus’ AOD, which would most likely boost the upcoming device’s efficiency.

Of course, one thing that would be truly unique with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus is the devices’ actual screens. Long rumored to feature a radical redesign, speculations are high that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus would feature a screen that goes beyond the QHD panel that Samsung equipped on the Galaxy S7. Thus, a possible WQHD panel or even a UHD screen might debut with the Galaxy S8. Considering that the upcoming devices are rumored to feature a super wide 18.5:9 aspect ratio, the chances of Samsung opting to upgrade the flagships’ displays are pretty good.

After all, the Galaxy S series has always been Samsung’s most premium smartphone line. Together with the Note series, Galaxy S smartphones are lauded by its fans as some of the finest portable devices to consume media. Thus, with Samsung rolling out a new type of aspect ratio with its upcoming device, it would make perfect sense for Samsung to raise the quality of the device’s display as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus are two smartphones that would most likely dominate the mobile industry for the next few months. With its main rivals such as the iPhone 8 and even the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 months away, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus would be free to capture the smartphone market’s interest for a significant period. With Samsung’s reputation on the line due to the Note 7 disaster, the upcoming flagship would need to hit just the right chords with consumers to be an undeniable success. If these last leaks are any indication, however, it appears that Samsung might be playing it safe with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images]