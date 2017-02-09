Britney Spears’ Boob Falls Out Of Costume During Concert

Britney Spears inadvertently flashed the audience at her Las Vegas residency when her breast accidentally fell out of her costume during a performance, according to The Sun. Spears once again became the victim of a wardrobe malfunction, but this time the “Toxic” singer didn’t notice it and carried on with her performance.

Britney Spears exposes all on stage as boob pops from leotard during #PieceOfMe gig https://t.co/Ls794loBhM pic.twitter.com/8U2L9urWAT — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) February 2, 2017

Britney Spears seriously needs to reconsider her wardrobe choices for concerts.

She apparently didn’t notice that her breast fell out of her costume, as she continued dancing and strutting around the stage, giving her fans an eyeful. Some of her fans managed to capture the X-rated moment on video.

The footage has been circulating on the Internet in its both censored and uncensored version, so that even Britney Spears fans who didn’t attend the show could see her bare chest. Spears apparently didn’t think there was something fishy about the audience breaking out into applause when the incident occurred.

Britney Spears’ Boob Popped Out On Stage Giving New Meaning To Her Show’s Title ‘Pieces Of Me’ https://t.co/ZqakBk0qvp pic.twitter.com/Mmkz9tXORY — BroBible (@BroBible) February 2, 2017

But she did eventually notice the wardrobe malfunction, so she pulled her breast back into her costume. Britney Spears hasn’t publicly spoken out about the incident, and she apparently wants to make her fans forget it as soon as possible. She recently took to social media to let her fans see her body in a pink strapless top. Sticking her tongue out to look sexier, the “Baby One More Time” singer let her fans know in the caption that it was her “first selfie in a while.”

First selfie in a while???? pic.twitter.com/hgChixOatd — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 25, 2017

Britney Spears is no stranger to wearing saucy costumes during her performances. Just last week, the “Toxic” singer showed off a skimpy outfit during a rehearsal at the XIS auditorium at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a video showing off her sexy outfit, which featured the sheer front and side panels showcasing her abs. Many of her fans loved the outfit. Showing off her long legs with black boots, the singer wore a lingerie-inspired design low on her chest.

To make the performance even hotter, Britney Spears brought on stage her beloved half-dressed male dancers, who helped her perform her hit song “Oops! I Did It Again.” This is not the first time Spears has suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

In October, 2016, Britney Spears exposed her back to the crowd at her Las Vegas residency after her zipper broke, according to Hollywood Life. But the singer didn’t stop her performance, as she continued showing off her killer dance moves onstage.

Oops! Britney Spears suffers wardrobe malfunction as zipper busted mid-song [PHOTOS] https://t.co/Zw12xIbi2M pic.twitter.com/4h0lFXOLG6 — Lilian Nwobu (@LilianNwobu) October 20, 2015

Although there wasn’t anything X-rated about this wardrobe malfunction, it was probably a warning to Britney Spears to do something about her outfits for her shows. The singer did realize that the zipper broke in the back of her outfit, but she acted as if nothing happened.

One of her male dancers gave Britney Spears a helping hand to fix to the zipper. But it took him a while to do it, so he had to follow behind the “Toxic” singer onstage.

Britney Spears’s fans will soon be able to immerse themselves into their favorite singer’s personal life, as Lifetime has announced that Britney Ever After, a biopic about Spears, is in the works.

Lifetime has even teased Britney Spears’ fans with a few promos of the upcoming biopic, including scenes showing the “Toxic” singer and former boyfriend Justin Timberlake making out together.

