Is Mariah Carey Struggling To Sell Concert Tickets?

Mariah Carey has experienced a bit of bad luck recently, in both career and love, since first being dumped by her billionaire fiance James Packer, and then experiencing a bit of an embarrassing mishap onstage at the New Year’s Eve ball drop in New York City. The star put on a disastrous performance and blamed the show’s producers claiming they gave her a faulty earpiece and set her up to fail.

Since then, Carey has been spotted multiple times with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, and sparked rumors of a serious relationship. However, recent claims speculate that the romance is all publicity and has all been a part of Mariah’s World in attempt to portray the diva as being over the breakup with Packer.

The latest news revolves around Carey’s upcoming tour. As Fox notes, it seems that Ticketmaster is attempting to increase ticket sales and interest in Mariah’s “All the Hits” tour that also stars Lionel Richie. They are now offering a promotion and incentive for fans to buy one ticket and get the other free.

Additionally, the latest single that dropped by Mariah and rapper YG, “I Don’t,” had been anticipated by fans for weeks, yet is a flop. Since becoming available on iTunes last week, the track dropped from No. 6 to No. 55. Apparently the New Year’s Eve disaster has impacted how the star is now being viewed by music lovers more than had originally been thought.

This upcoming tour will mark Carey’s first tour that hits North America in more than six years and the mother of two will open for Lionel in 35 cities. A rep for Mariah spoke about efforts being made to ensure this tour is a success.

“Mariah is working enthusiastically with Live Nation and Lionel’s team to put together an outstanding tour. Ticket sales are beyond great — fans are in for a real treat.”

Carey’s reality series, Mariah’s World, has been a way for fans to see more personal aspects of the diva’s life and learn more as to what went wrong in the relationship she had with James Packer, whom she was preparing to marry. One episode showed footage of Carey prior to the split, chatting with her manager about the remorse she feels about not having the time to spend with Packer.

The Daily Mail shared Carey’s words spoken in the clip from the episode.

“I feel bad because I didn’t get to spend quality time with him. ‘I just feel like…I feel bad because I didn’t get to spend quality time with him. I don’t know how we’re gonna be able to put this together because we keep pushing things…I just wish I had more time to give him, like more quality time to be with him but I really don’t have that right now. This is a very demanding schedule and James has so many responsibilities. It’s not really easy for us to spend time together. I don’t know. It’s making my stomach hurt to think about it.”

There was speculation, based on scenes from the show, that Bryan Tanaka may have influenced Packer’s decision not to marry Mariah, seeing as the two were spending a good deal of time together prior to the split. Since the show has aired, as previously noted, there has also been talk that the romance between Carey and Tanaka is all for show to portray Mariah as being unaffected by the split from Packer. Only time will tell whether the relationship is purely for show.

Mariah Carey’s boyfriend Bryan Tanaka: Nick Cannon doesn’t believe ‘romance’ is real https://t.co/sCFgquGq3R via @newscomauHQ — Charmaine Hawkins (@cvhawkins) February 9, 2017

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for TOSHIBA CORPORATION]