Marissa Hermer On Los Angeles Move: Did They Close Restaurants In London?

Marissa Hermer had an interesting storyline on this past season of Ladies of London. The show came to an end this week as the ladies were slowly starting to leave London. Marissa started the show being nine months pregnant with her daughter Sadie, and she was having pregnancy complications. She had to have surgery after giving birth to Sadie, and she ran into some postpartum depression. Hermer struggled to get back on track with her life to be there for her children and her husband, and when she started feeling better, her husband dropped a huge bombshell.

According to a new Bravo report, Marissa Hermer is now revealing how she reacted to her husband’s request that he wanted to move Los Angeles and start over in the United States. Marissa Hermer had started her own business before getting pregnant with her third child, and she had found great success in the restaurant business. So when Matt wanted to leave it all behind and start over, Marissa may have been shocked. But as the final episode of Ladies of London revealed, the family packed up and spent three weeks in Los Angeles.

“When Matt wanted to move to L.A., he wanted to take some time off and really enjoy our family life. And I sort of thought, he’s gonna have a great time — which he deserves — spending days at the beach and SoulCycle and having avocado smoothies and whatever else you do in Southern California,” Marissa Hermer explains to Bravo’s The Daily Dish about the family’s trip to the United States, adding, “But that lasted for three weeks, and he’s already inspired about potential opportunities and new openings and looking at sites and sort of getting the lay of the land in the hospitality side in L.A.”

Hermer reveals that she was surprised to learn about her husband’s desire to move to the United States, especially after everything they had just been through. Plus, they were running three restaurants, so they couldn’t just pack up and move without having some sort of plan in mind about how they were going to handle everything from Los Angeles. Marissa now reveals that the couple didn’t close their restaurants, despite relocating.

“We still own Bumpkin and we still own Eclipse, so we still have No.1 reasons to go back to London, but also those brands are so much a part of our family as well. So it’s nice to hang onto them,” Marissa Hermer explains about the couple’s restaurants in London, adding about her own venture, Top Dog, “Actually, initially getting the offer for Top Dog, I was jumping up and down with excitement, but I was also feeling like, ‘Oh my God, it’s too early. Like, there’s so much opportunity to grow this.’ I wasn’t ready to give it up yet.”

Of course, Marissa Hermer wasn’t the only lady from London who decided to leave the city behind on this past season of Ladies of London. The entire season was about Caroline Stanbury and her move to Dubai. As Caroline explained during one of the first episodes, her husband had received a job offer, and the job was just too good to pass up. So they decided to move to Dubai, and she spent the entire season settling her issues with the other ladies and preparing for a big move.

