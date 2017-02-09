Is Brad Pitt Losing ‘World War Z 2’ As War With Angelina Jolie Erupts Again?

Brad Pitt is as down on his luck as any man with $330 million could possibly be. Last September, Brad’s wife Angelina Jolie left him, took their kids, and accused him of child abuse. Now his long-awaited zombie sequel World War Z 2 has been removed from the scheduled releases and has not been rescheduled.

Angelina Jolie allegedly decided to leave Brad Pitt very suddenly, after a family dispute on a private jet flight according to the Mirror. It’s been a messy divorce with abuse allegations, which, though later disproved, deprived the World War Z star of seeing his children for a while. He was even investigated by the FBI as well as child protective services before being cleared of all Jolie’s accusations.

The Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce is a sad end to a lovely relationship that is impacting every area of Brad and Angelina’s now separate lives. Perhaps even including Brad Pitt’s zombie thriller World War Z 2.

World War Z 2 needs more time because it has much more pressing problems than just Brad Pitt’s image in the face of his split with Angelina Jolie. The scriptwriters need more time in development before shooting and the work of the director even begins according to the video above. It seems zombie enthusiasts will have to wait until 2018 or 2019. The video, attempting to speak for zombie fans, says that is OK, as long as a high-quality zombie genre classic gets made.

One has to wonder how it might impact Angelina Jolie’s political career as well. Pitt and Jolie’s fans are saddened to see the relationship legally dissolved this way, especially considering how happy the children were reported to be at their wedding two years ago.

Still embattled with Angelina Jolie for custody of the children, Brad Pitt was planning to start filming as producer and actor in the zombie flick World War Z 2, a sequel to the original World War Z long before now. Unfortunately, director J.A. Bayona left the project earlier this year, and while David Fincher is seriously considering an offer to direct the film, he has not yet officially committed to the high-budget zombie horror film.

Is World War Z 2 going forward? A source for Fincher told Hollywood Reporter it will be Paramount’s decision to continue, allowing Fincher to direct the much-anticipated Brad Pitt zombie film World War Z 2.

“He really would like to do it. It’s up to Paramount.”

World War Z 2 has been removed from Paramount’s releases list because it was set to be released in June. Obviously, since Brad Pitt’s zombie horror sequel isn’t even in production and has no director, that deadline would be impossible to meet. Now it seems fans will have to wait until 2018 or possibly even later to see a World War Z sequel. The film has not been relisted yet and the opportunity to create the zombie thriller could be lost.

Angelina Jolie, once Brad Pitt’s devoted partner, could be making it hard for him to concentrate on his work as a producer of World War Z 2 since he also has a war on the home front to deal with. Brad could be too busy to fight for his blockbuster zombie sequel. Most recently Angelina Jolie demanded $131,000 per month in child support, which Pitt refuses to pay according to Yahoo Be.

Brad Pitt’s disagreement with Angelina Jolie’s request is over who will handle the children’s’ trust funds. Angelina wants to set aside $330,000 per year to create a trust fund for the children. Pitt wants to provide for the children but set up his own trust fund for them that Angelina would not have access to. The disagreement brought private divorce proceedings to a grinding halt.

Now with World War Z 2 also coming to a halt, or at least a year’s delay, which will be Brad Pitt’s focus? Will he throw his whole heart into saving the long-awaited World War Z zombie sequel? It seems unlikely since the custody of his six children, including three children from international adoptions, is imminently at stake. Zombies might take a backseat.

Angelina Jolie reportedly wants the matter settled as quickly as possible. Angelina has set a goal of 90 days, but that may not be possible. The World War Z 2 star is ready for battle over the future of his six children Maddox, age 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 10; and the 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Brad Pitt’s soon to be ex-wife Angelina Jolie still wants full custody of all six children. Pitt is fighting her for custody according to Yahoo Be. Brad wants joint custody.

Brad Pitt’s frustration must be at a fevered pitch, between World War Z and war with Angelina Jolie. His kids are at risk, and he has to deal with all these problems stone-cold sober.

Thanks to Angelina Jolie’s unsubstantiated accusations, Brad Pitt reportedly had to swear off weed and alcohol, at least if he wants to see his kids. He even has to submit to periodic drug testing according to Radar Online. So there will not be a stiff drink for Brad to help him relax, much less a joint.

World War Z 2 is on indefinite hold, and a recent Forbes article expresses a sort of why bother argument toward the zombie horror movie. Despite World War Z being Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing movie ever at $540 million worldwide, Forbes argues that the zombie blockbuster doesn’t “deserve a sequel.”

“Is a second World War Z movie something that global audiences will actually want to see, especially five or six years after the original? Or is Paramount setting itself up with a big-budget “nobody asked for this” sequel?”

World War Z features zombies and the zombie genre is still very popular, with The Walking Dead being one of the most watched programs on television. Could World War Z be anything but a huge hit when it is finally released? Forbes doesn’t acknowledge the zombie genre’s ever-growing popularity but instead focuses on the risks.

Brad Pitt’s World War Z was very high-budgeted for a zombie flick at $200 million dollars, so it is a big gamble, argues Scott Mendelson, a film industry reporter and contributor to Forbes. Will Paramount take the risk? Mendelson also brings up the one complaint audiences have about the original World War Z, namely that the film didn’t follow the book closely at all, mostly due to political overtones that had to be omitted for the international audience.

Could the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce controversy also be a factor? Paramount may weigh the damage done to Pitt’s reputation in making any decision to go forward with World War Z 2. Even though allegations made by Jolie about Pitt have been largely dismissed since the investigation showed no wrongdoing, the question may remain, how will the public view Brad Pitt a year from now?

Do Brad Pitt fans and zombie enthusiasts still want to see World War Z 2 regardless of Brad’s divorce from Angelina Jolie?

