Katherine Jackson Cries Elder Abuse: Michael’s Mom Allegedly Abused By Nephew

A shocking report out says Katherine Jackson claims to have been abused by a family member. According to a People celebrity news report. Katherine, the late Michael Jackson’s mother, says she is the victim of elder abuse and is so afraid that she can’t return to her home.

Katherine Jackson, 86, reportedly filed a restraining order against her nephew and driver, Trent Lamar Jackson. Court documents allege that Katherine’s relative is an “abusive con-man,” who has abused her for many years and has tried to orchestrate plans to gain control of her estate, as the RO reads.

“Mrs. Jackson does not want to hurt anyone, and has always erred on the side of enduring abuse to save everyone else.”

Katherine claims Trent is living in a guesthouse on her premises without paying rent and is trying to turn her children against her. The Jackson matriarch says her nephew has illegally accessed her bank accounts and made purchases with her credit cards without her consent.

Furthermore, Katherine says he has mentally abused her for years. Consequently, the turmoil has left her “in a constant state of fear and confusion.”

Katherine Jackson says Trent is so manipulative that when she wants to talk to her children on the phone, she has to hide in a closet within the home. Apparently, her eldest child Rebbie Jackson and other kids have pledged to provide testimony in support of their mother’s elder abuse allegations.

Supposedly, the alleged harm to Katherine is not limited to mental and verbal abuse of an elderly person; documents show Jackson has a fear her nephew may inflict physical abuse on her too.

“Now that he knows his conduct will be revealed, she fears what he may do to her upon her return.”

Currently, Katherine Jackson is visiting with her daughter, Janet Jackson. Her youngest daughter is married to Qatari business tycoon, Wissam Al Mana.

The pair met in 2010 and exchanged vows in a private ceremony. Rumors circulated that Janet had a “lavish” wedding, but the “Control” singer said the buzz is “simply not true.”

Janet and her husband recently welcomed a baby boy, Eissa Al Mana, into the world. It’s their first child together, according to ENews. Insiders say Wissam was supportive throughout the pregnancy, which is welcome news; Janet had a “difficult” time from labor to delivery.

Katherine is undoubtedly elated to visit her grandson. It was her first time seeing Janet’s newborn since he was born on Feb. 3.

Spies saw Katherine entering Janet and Wissam’s home in the United Kingdom. She was seen being assisted by Rebbie. She remained at the home for about four hours. It’s unclear where Katherine is at this time.

A source said that it’s all for the better that Katherine is surrounded by a good support system while she manages her crisis with Trent.

Based on a statement from Katherine’s legal counsel, Michael Jackson’s mother “will have moments of strength, and tell her kids that Trent is abusing her, and by the time they get Adult Protections Services to the house, he has convinced her by crying or begging not to report him, and the cycle starts all over.”

Days ago, Katherine decided to terminate her nephew’s services. Reportedly, he earns nearly $100,000 per year as her driver. However, when county deputies and her attorney arrived, Trent fled the scene.

The temporary restraining order granted by the California judge on the grounds of elder abuse orders Katherine Jackson’s nephew to stay at least 100 yards away, move off the estate and return all keys issued to him.

As of this writing, Trent has not made any formal comments about Katherine’s abuse allegations.

