Drake And Jennifer Lopez ‘Cooled Things Off A Bit’ Romantically [Rumors]

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are taking a breather from dating one another and “cooling things off a bit,” according to insiders. The celebrity pair had been seeing each other romantically in the past few months.

“Controlla” rapper Drake and “Ain’t Your Mama” singer Jennifer Lopez were reportedly dating each other casually and were last spotted together in mid-January.

According to E! Jennifer Lopez posted a “cryptic” Instagram post this past weekend, captioning a quote that is usually attributed to heartbreak.

Insiders told E! that Lopez and Drake have decided to give each other some space, but that it is not necessarily the end of the road.

Although the celebrity couple have decided to “take some time apart,” the source stressed that it was not because they did not want to be each other, it was “just because their schedules started getting insane.”

The insider claimed that both of the musicians were just “doing their own thing” at the moment.

The insider claimed that as of right now, it is believed that J.Lo and Drake are still in contact with one another and that there was not an incident that separated the pair.

” It mainly had to do with timing.”

Although Drake and Lopez may have seemed sizzling in the beginning, the couple has allegedly “cooled things off a bit”

“They very well may go to dinner tomorrow or in a month. They are in each others’ lives, just doing their own thing now.”

On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez resumed with her Jennifer Lopez: All I Have concert residency at the AXIS auditorium in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lopez kicked back and relaxed on a comfy couch after dancing all night in her show. The celebrity uploaded the photo on Instagram for her fans to see.

Meanwhile, Drake started his Boy Meets World tour in Europe last month which is set to go until the end of March.

Despite being nominated for eight Grammy awards this year, the rapper will be M.I.A. for the award ceremony on Sunday night.

Drake and Jennifer Lopez have never publicly commented on the status of their relationship, but the celebrity couple first sparked romance rumors in December when they both posted photos of each other on their social media accounts.

Back in January, sources told reporters that Drake was “completely falling” for Lopez and that the two were “not seeing anyone else but each other.”

The source even claimed that Drake had met Jennifer’s two 8-year-old twins she had with Marc Anthony, Max and Emma, and that he was “sweet with them.”

“Drake is in it all the way. J.Lo is peddling slower but still really enjoys his fun and loving company.”

