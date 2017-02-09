Charlie Hunnam’s Mysterious Journey Into The Amazon

Charlie Hunnam prepares for the search of the unknown in The Lost City of Z, according to Movie Web. The 36-year-old actor is about to embark on a journey into the Amazon – though this time he won’t have his beloved motorbike beside him – in the new James Gray-directed film.

Amazon Studios recently released a new full-length trailer for The Lost City of Z, which is based on David Grann’s novel of the same name, showing Charlie Hunnam exploring mystical new worlds.

Watch the trailer here.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, as in addition to Charlie Hunnam, it also includes Twilight star Robert Pattinson, American Sniper actress Sienna Miller, and the new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.

Exploring mystical worlds will be something new for Charlie Hunnam, who is more used to riding motorbikes in Sons of Anarchy or battling Kaiju in Pacific Rim. While SOA ended its run back in 2014, and Hunnam announced he wouldn’t be coming back for the sequel of Pacific Rim, called Uprising, his fans have the chance to see the bearded demigod again in The Lost City of Z.

The Lost City of Z has been a popular project for years, as even Brad Pitt and Benedict Cumberbatch were rumored to star as British explorer Percy Fawcett, the role that eventually went to Charlie Hunnam.

While both Pitt and Cumberbatch eventually dropped out from the project, the former remains attached to it in the title of executive producer. Fawcett, the character played by Charlie Hunnam, is a British explorer who discovers a previously unknown civilization in the Amazon.

Despite being laughed at by scientific gurus, Charlie Hunnam’s character ventures into the Amazon to find the ancient civilization and make one of the most mysterious discoveries in history.

Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller & Charlie Hunnam to attend the UK ‘Lost City Of Z’ premiere on Thursday 16th February in London #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/NMSXXxQpOd — UK Film Premieres (@UKFilmPremieres) February 6, 2017

Although most scientists view the ancient civilization as “savages,” Charlie Hunnam’s character, his wife, played by Miller, and son (Holland) are determined to prove that the ancient civilization, which Fawcett himself called “Z” in 1925, actually exists.

Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam) was adamant to prove scientists wrong that the Amazon was hostile to humankind after thousands had died looking for new civilizations in the region. Hunnam’s character is determined to build a solid scientific case on the basis of his daring expeditions.

However, Charlie Hunnam’s character and his expedition mysteriously disappear, leaving scientists to wonder what has actually happened on his journey into the Amazon. The Lost City of Z opens in theaters on April 21.

The new Lost City of Z trailer was released amid the announcement that Charlie Hunnam has been replaced by two-time Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor in Zoe, according to Entertainment Weekly.

While exact details about the cast’s shakeup remain unknown, sources close to the romantic drama project confirmed that McGregor would replace Charlie Hunnam in the film citing “scheduling conflicts.”

While Zoe is set to be released sometime this year, Charlie Hunnam is attached to three other projects due to be released in 2017: The Lost City of Z, Papillon, and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Ewan McGregor is replacing Charlie Hunnam in the romantic drama #Zoe: https://t.co/a3hX6yAHFy pic.twitter.com/kY8Sn5oHiA — Am I On The Air (@AmIOnTheAir) January 23, 2017

McGregor, meanwhile, will next be seen on big screens in March, when two of his films open: Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast and Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting sequel T2. Besides, the Star Wars actor is also set to appear in the third series of FX’s Fargo in April.

Zoe, directed by Drake Doremus, also stars actress Léa Seydoux and depicts the story of two colleagues who design revolutionary technology to enhance their love lives. Whether or not reported “scheduling conflicts” are to blame for McGregor replacing Charlie Hunnam, the film is scheduled to begin shooting in Montreal in April.

[Featured Image by Paul A. Hebert/AP Images]