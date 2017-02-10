Brad Pitt, Kate Hudson Romance Reportedly Blossoms: Her Mom Goldie Hawn Reacts

No one’s involved Jennifer Aniston (yet) in trying to find out what she thinks, but reports linking Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson have been causing speculation about whether the two are really a couple. Now a new report claims that the alleged romance between Brad and Kate has blossomed to the point of going public, and Hudson’s mom Goldie Hawn has reacted.

Noting that Pitt and Hudson have “been romantically linked for months,” Yahoo reported that now the alleged lovebirds “are getting ready to reveal their romance to the world,” citing a source’s insights.

“They’ve been secretly meeting up since they first got together.”

The insider also revealed that Kate and Brad have the same low-key “vibe,” and that the reported couple is now making plans for introductions to their children.

Kate’s offspring include Ryder, 13, and Bingham, five, while Brad and Angelina Jolie are the parents of Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, eight. And there’s even the potential for more, with Hudson having shared that she enjoys parenting and would like to have more children.

“I really want more kids. Anywhere between four and six,” Kate stated. “I just love them. I love the insanity. I love the chaos. I love laughing with them.”

As for how the children would get along if Pitt and Hudson did unite, the source offered a prediction.

“They’ll have quite a blended brood, but I imagine all the kids will get along great.”

Reports of the rumored couple’s future don’t end there. Moving vehicles were seen outside Kate’s home in Hollywood, causing speculation that she and Brad might be preparing to move in together, according to the media outlet.

Chatting on the Howard Stern Show recently, the radio host questioned the actress about whom she would like to date now that she is single. Hudson named Pitt as “very, very handsome.”

In addition, Brad surprised Hollywood with his appearance at the Golden Globes. Rumors soared that Kate’s glamorous outfit was chosen to impress Pitt at the after party.

X17 reported that Hudson “was overheard gushing about her trysts” with Brad at one of the Golden Globe after parties, although she and Pitt “kept their distance” at the gala affair. However, Kate allegedly was seen exiting the event in an SUV that sported the same license plate as a vehicle that had taken Brad home previously.

As for what Hudson’s mother Goldie Hawn had to say about the reports that her daughter was romantically linked to Brad Pitt, she just laughed rather than denying the rumors. X17 interpreted that response as a “yes.”

However, another recent report claims that Kate Hudson might have competition in the form of Jennifer Aniston’s pal Courteney Cox.

“Courteney Cox basically just broke girl code” by getting “flirty with Jennifer Aniston’s ex Brad Pitt at a recent event,” according to Hollywood Life, which quoted several sources on the topic of Pitt and Cox.

“[Cox] behaved like a smitten fan girl around Brad,” said one of the insiders of her alleged behavior at a charity concert. “She kept telling him how great he looked and flirted with him like crazy.”

But another source claims that there were “sparks” between both Pitt and Courteney.

“Sparks were flying big time,” said that insider. “There’s so much history and affection between those two. Brad and Courteney have come full circle. They’ve both been through it all.”

Moreover, one of the insiders revealed that Jennifer Aniston had learned about the reported flirtation between Pitt and Cox. Jennifer allegedly felt “annoyed” and considered it a “betrayal.” Because Jennifer and Courteney have been friends for years, the publication noted that it is not likely it will “tear them apart or anything,” but Aniston allegedly “doesn’t think it’s cool” that Cox flirted with Pitt.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for The Hawn Foundation]