Erika Girardi Friendship With Kyle Richards: Lisa Vanderpump To Sabotage It?

Erika Girardi is a very confident person, and she doesn’t really take offense to anything her co-stars say about her. This was proven on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when new housewife Dorit Kemsley kept making a big deal out of Girardi not wearing panties. Dorit was shocked that her husband saw Erika’s private parts, but things got awkward when Dorit didn’t know when to drop the issue. All of the other housewives were not as offended as Kemsley, and it became a storyline for her during the first couple of episodes. But does Girardi have to be worried about a veteran star?

According to a new Bravo report, Erika Girardi has become close friends with Kyle Richards over the past year, and they traveled to Greece together on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The friendship may have surprised some viewers because they couldn’t be more different. While Kyle is a mother of many daughters and a hardworking business woman, Erika is a pop-star with hits and concerts around the world. And yet, these two are really bonding.

When Kyle visited Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, she revealed that she doesn’t think that Lisa Vanderpump is jealous of her friendship with Erika Girardi. While she and Girardi have bonded a lot on this season of the show, she doesn’t think that Vanderpump could influence their friendship. And maybe Lisa wants her co-star to figure Erika Girardi out for herself. It was just last year that Erika called Lisa names, telling the other ladies that she was spinning webs of lies and called her a manipulative person.

“A lot of people ask me that. Actually I don’t think so,” Kyle revealed about her friendship with Erika Girardi and how Lisa Vanderpump may have felt about their friendship, according to Bravo, adding, “She doesn’t care either way, but Erika and I are having a lot of fun together. And a lot of people love seeing us in Greece together.”

And some people have questioned how close Lisa and Kyle are since they have argued in the past, to which Richards had an interesting approach.

“I will never say anything in my interviews that I would not say to LVP’s face,” Richards said about Vanderpump, adding, “So I can live with that.”

When Erika invited her co-star to Greece for her big performance, it looked like they really had a great time together. Plus, Girardi has spoken out in defense of Kyle and Kim Richards in regards to the sobriety drama that has been brought up once again on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“We’re in Mykonos for my performance at the XLSIOR Festival, and I’m thrilled to have Kyle here with me. I’m happy that she and I were able to have dinner by the beach before the show madness began. I enjoy Kyle’s company, and I find her very easy to relate to. She’s both a mother and a business woman, and it’s nice to feel that mutual support,” Erika Girardi explains in her Bravo blog about her friendship with Richards.

“To call Kyle an “enabler” seems like an unfair judgment considering Eden is just getting to know these sisters and does not know their entire history. We see Kim doing well, and I think we should take her at her word. We see Kyle doing her best to support her sister, and I think we should respect that,” Erika Girardi writes in her Bravo blog about how Eden is handling the Kyle Richards issue back in Beverly Hills.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com]