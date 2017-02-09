RumpsAgainstTrump: Chicago Movement Plans Mass Mooning

There’s more than one way to go about something, and a grassroots movement in Chicago has decided that if they rally and moon Trump Tower en masse, they will force the President’s hand in releasing his much sought-after tax documents, which have not previously been released. According to HeatStreet, more than one thousand people plan to “moon” Trump Tower simultaneously. The event is planned for 4 p.m. on February 12, and you can check out the official Facebook page of the event here. According to the page, their aim is singular: to force President Trump to release his tax returns. The description of the even tells how the group believes this will occur.

“S#!TSHOW Presents:

Operation “Kiss Our Asses, Release Your Taxes!”

In 2006, a Maryland state circuit court determined that mooning is a form of artistic expression protected by the First Amendment as a form of speech.

Donald Trump doesn’t think the American people want to see his tax returns, so let’s show him that we do in the classiest way possible!

Meet at 3:30 PM at Trump Tower, right in front by the riverside. At the crack of 4:00 PM (pun intended), we’ll pull down our pants for a whole 10 seconds and send a powerful message to the Washington elites.”

While it may or may not be illegal to drop your pants and show the world your behind, participants are warned that it is likely that the will be filmed extensively, and so images of their derrieres will be widely viewed across the globe, and no effort will be made to cover anyone’s face or identity. Footage and images of the event are bound to circulate through many circles, so protestors participate at their own risk.

It will be a chilly day for the bare backsides with temperatures in Chicago only projected to be around forty degrees on February 12. It’s unclear in what fashion the protestors will drop trou, nor what police response will be to the event. The event has gathered attention around the world, and many posters on the Facebook page have expressed that they should hold similar “moon ins” at the same time in other major cities. Poster Dunt Meister suggested that everyone post a picture of their bare bottom on Twitter, the social media that President Donald Trump so frequently uses to express his opinions and to make announcements.

“Why keep it to Chicago? Can we not get as many people in the world to post and tweet @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS a photo of their own ass at the same time in support? I know I’d love to send him a picture of mine! Still seven days left to pump up the volume.”

It’s unclear why mooning Trump Tower would force President Trump to release his taxes. President Donald Trump has released official statements that he will not be releasing his tax returns. One reason he cites is that they are frequently being audited. This has not pleased many Americans who demand to know President Trump’s income, taxes paid, and charitable contributions. All other United States Presidents have been transparent about their tax returns in the past.

Not everyone agrees that this rump movement is the way to go, however. Facebook user TR Starr posted on the event’s Facebook page that he thought the idea was ridiculous.

“I hope you all get arrested, all you will be doing is showing how stupid you are. DONALD J TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT LIKE IT OR NOT!!! We gave Obommer eight years and all he did was screw the true patriots. And Killery was going to do the same thing. GIVE THE MAN A CHANCE, HE IS YOUR PRESIDENT, SUCK IT UP BUTTERCUP!!!!”

Readers, would you be willing to drop your pants to see Donald Trump’s tax returns? Do you think it will be effective?

[Featured Image by JP Greenwood/Getty Images]