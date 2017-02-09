‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Shares New Instagram Photos Of Daughter Ensley

Jenelle Evans and her boyfriend, David Eason, are the proud parents of a baby girl and since welcoming the child at the end of last month, they have been sharing tons of photos online.

In addition to a series of debut photos weeks ago, the Teen Mom 2 star has shared a series of professional photos of her daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason, with her many fans and followers on Instagram.

“Mommy life is the best life,” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of a photo which featured her boyfriend holding their daughter as she sat in a bath beside them.

Jenelle Evans also shared two additional photos, one of which gave fans a look at a mother-daughter milk bath and another which included the entire family relaxing on a bed together.

Jenelle Evans has been involved in a relationship with David Eason since late 2015. At the time, Jenelle Evans was newly single after parting ways with Nathan Griffith, the father of her second child, son Kaiser Griffith (Jenelle Evans also has a son with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis).

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have a lot of their relationship on Teen Mom 2 and while Eason has had his moments with Evans’ mom, Barbara, who has full custody of her oldest son, Jace, he and Evans have gotten along quite well. In the past, Evans has been known for her tumultuous relationships, many of which have been plagued by rumors of abuse and arrests, but with Eason, she seems to have turned over a new leaf.

In spring of last year, Jenelle Evans began facing rumors of a possible pregnancy but for months, she denied she was expecting a child. Even after a police report confirmed that Evans had revealed her pregnancy, she stayed silent for several weeks before ultimately sharing her baby news with a post on Instagram. In her post, which was shared just before she appeared on the red carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Jenelle Evans revealed her baby’s name and due date and shared a photo of her baby bump.

Jenelle Evans has been over the moon with Eason since the start of their relationship and gushed over her boyfriend during an interview one year ago. Just months into their romance, the reality star spoke of Eason’s work ethic and the relationship he had with her oldest son, Jace.

“He’s a very hard worker, and I love that about him,” Jenelle Evans explained during an interview with People Magazine. “He doesn’t care about me making money, or how much I get, he still pays his own bills, and he still gives me money for rent and everything, which I’ve never had any boyfriend do!”

“Jace absolutely loves him, [he] always wants to be around him,” Evans says. “And he has an 8-year-old daughter that comes and spends the weekends along with Jace, so they get along very well and everyone is just really happy.”

And while she “can definitely see him as a great person [to have kids with],” the two are “taking things slow” for now.

“We’re not looking into marriage or kids or [anything] like that,” she says. For now, Evans is just trying to keep the family she has together.

“I even said on camera, I said: ‘I’ll be miserable for the rest of my life as long as I have my family together,’ ” she says. “But honestly, it’s really about being happy, and if you’re not happy, your kids aren’t going to happy, and that’s the most important thing.”

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]