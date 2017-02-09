Gavin Rossdale Removed Gwen Split Songs From His Latest Album, Too Sad

The divorce that occurred between former star couple Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani was finalized months ago, yet it’s clear that the effects of the demise of the 13-year marriage are still having an impact on Rossdale.

Until recently, the rocker had been quiet since the split from Gwen, which was announced in mid -2015. Stefani was quite vocal about the challenging time endured after the split and about how she found support from current beau, country star Blake Shelton. The two are still going strong nearly a year-and-a-half later and constantly gush over one another to the media.

The speed with which Gwen moved on from Gavin to Blake was quite surprising, but totally understandable seeing as the pair bonded over having both endured difficult splits from spouses. It was reported at the time that the split between Gwen and Gavin took place due to the rocker having cheated on Gwen with the former nanny to their three sons.

Over a year later, and Gavin Rossdale has finally spoken out about how saddened he is by the divorce and about his regrets. The 51-year-old finally broke his silence in a candid interview with Fabulous magazine, as Hello! relays.

“[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. But here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through. I have to deal with reality. You can’t not have regrets and be human at the same time. There are lots of scenarios [I’d like to change].”

In the interview the musician gave last month, he also shared that he was grateful for the time that he and Gwen shared together, which spanned 20 years.

“We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were lots of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious.”

Gavin spoke openly about how co-parenting following divorce has been a whole strange world for him but states that it was simply about being silent and respectful for Gwen while being present for their three boys. Rossdale also shared the strangeness associated with the shift from being married to being a single parent.

“It was weird because I had to go and make a home from scratch that could compare to the great one they already have. That was the challenge for me as a dad.”

Gavin ended by stating that things are not perfect between him and Gwen, yet the one good thing is that they both love their sons and put them first.

After reading Rossdale’s words, it is easy to see that he has found the split quite difficult. The most recent news about the Bush front-man is that he had originally written and recorded a number of breakup tracks about his split from Gwen but has since removed them because they are simply too sad.

Rossdale spoke about the process he and his bandmates went through for developing the new album, and he states that his manager and he finally agreed to remove the breakup tracks about Gwen to keep the album from being too “self-indulgent.” Hollywood.com shares Gavin’s words about the decision made.

“What I was careful to avoid was songs that my last manager deemed too sad to be put on any record. I didn’t want it to be too self-indulgent and lost in a break up. I wanted it to be a universal record about the future and making the best of things.”

Interestingly enough, Stefani used their divorce as a catapult to her most recent album This is What the Truth Feels Like, in which she shares the emotions attached to the loss, yet also added tracks that stemmed from her newfound love with Blake Shelton.

