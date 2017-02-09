Kyle Richards On Yolanda Hadid: Are They Friends After ‘RHOBH’ Drama?

Kyle Richards keeps returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because she knows that it’s a great show for her to promote her current projects, including her newest television show about her life and her clothing stores around the country. But she also knows that being on the reality show has some downsides. Kyle Richards’ relationship with her sister Kim has been tested throughout the years, as Kim has struggled with alcoholism and Kyle has tried to protect her. And Kyle herself has also lost some friendships along the way.

According to a new Bravo report, Kyle Richards is now revealing that she hasn’t always stayed in touch with the ladies on the show. And Richards didn’t have the best relationship with Yolanda Hadid last year before Yolanda decided to leave the show behind. Hadid was furious with her co-stars questioning her Lyme disease and bringing her children into the discussion. Plus, Hadid had to deal with her divorce from David Foster. So when Kyle Richards stopped by Watch What Happens Live this week, Andy Cohen asked her about her friendship with Yolanda.

“I actually have not spoken to Yolanda. I texted her for a while after the show ended and she was not a part of the show anymore, and she was still struggling with her health,” Kyle Richards explained to Andy Cohen during her visit to Watch What Happens Live, adding, “And so I have not spoken to her.”

❤A loyal family is worth a thousand friends……. #ThreeMusketeers #AlwaysAndForever #Sisterhood A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:53am PST

Of course, Yolanda has revealed that she’s getting better and she’s starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. She has also shared that things are going much better and that she’s traveling around the country to support her two daughters, who are becoming huge celebrities in the fashion industry. But Kyle Richards doesn’t have anything against her former co-star, and she wrote her a text message on her birthday, as they share this special day.

“We texted each other ‘Happy Birthday’ because we have the same birthday January 11,” Kyle points out about their recent correspondence, adding, “But other than that, I have not had any contact with her.”

Last year, Yolanda decided that she wanted to leave the show, so she could focus on her health and her children after getting a divorce from her then-husband, David Foster. And her decision came right after the Lyme disease gala, where Kyle Richards attended and learned that all of the symptoms that Hadid had shown throughout the season were indeed very real. Richards has revealed that the event completely changed her mind about her co-star’s illness. But it didn’t change Hadid’s mind about moving on from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

❤Happy Dutch Girl……….. A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:51am PST

“I would have loved a more graceful exit then ‘Season 6’ but sometimes we don’t get to control the ending of the chapters in our life………….. I am leaving what’s over without denying its past importance in my life. I believe that every exit is an new entry and with that in mind I say goodbye to my BravoTV Family as I continue to focus on a my recovery, my children and bring back the privacy within our Home……….. Thank you to all the fans for your love and unwavering support these past 4 years. I am grateful for the housewife experience and all it has taught me. I’am excited about this CHOICE and look forward to the next chapter of my life………………,” Yolanda Hadid revealed on her Instagram account last spring when she chose to walk away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

What do you think of Kyle Richards’ revelation that she has tried to text Yolanda Hadid, but they haven’t really stayed in touch? Do you think this friendship is done for good now that Yolanda isn’t filming the show anymore?

