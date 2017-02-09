Chrissy Teigen Hit And Run: Model Uninjured In Wreck, Driver Arrested

Chrissy Teigen was involved in a hit and run accident Tuesday night, but was fortunately not injured. The diver of the other vehicle, meanwhile, has been arrested on misdemeanor charges.

As E! Online reports, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed that the Sports Illustrated model and wife of singer John Legend was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by a hit and run driver near Hollywood Tuesday night. At about 7:30 p.m. local time, as Chrissy’s car was making a turn, she and her companion were hit by another driver who chose to flee the scene. Unfortunately for the hit and run driver, he drove right towards some cops.

After E! Online broke the news of the accident, Chrissy herself took to Twitter to assure fans that she’s OK, as well as to have a laugh at the expense of the L.A. cops who don’t mind speaking to the media when celebrities are involved in car accidents.

Got hit by a speeding loon while turning and he fled but cops were right there. Cops who talk to E!, apparently. Not a big deal. I’m good! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2017

I got out of the car and was like phew that was kind of a boring day anyhow. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2017

She also poked a little fun at British tabloid The Daily Star for publishing a salacious and alarming headline that, at the time anyway, made it look like she’d been horrifically injured.

lmao it’s like being alive but reading about your death. https://t.co/zUl37gEY6g — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2017

The suspect, who has not been identified as of this writing, was arrested at the scene and charged with misdemeanor hit and run.

That she would respond to a hit and run accident with grace and humor is apparently typical behavior for Chrissy of late. As Extra reports, at the Super Bowl last Sunday, Chrissy and John were enjoying the game when the cameras caught a rather unfortunate “wardrobe malfunction.” The Inquisitr will not provide the video here in this article because nudity violates our editorial standards, but if you want to see it, check out the link here. Teigen, never one to take herself too seriously, retweeted the video, with the caption “Boom goes the dynamite!”

She then went on to post photos and videos of herself enjoying snacks and drinks at the game. And in a couple of the photos and videos, she’s clearly hammered.

Sports person audition pic.twitter.com/Q7xLrsWUoO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

Approaching life with a devil-may-care attitude is just how Chrissy Teigen rolls, apparently. Back in August 2016, not long after having given birth to her first child, Luna Simone Stephens (“Lu Lu”), Chrissy unashamedly shared photos of her stretch marks on Snapchat, as Yahoo News reported at the time. For a woman who has made a career out of showing off her body in magazines, that seemed like a risky choice. Chrissy, however, noted that childbirth – and what it does to your body – is a normal and natural part of a woman’s life, and nothing to be ashamed of.

“You just realize you have to give yourself time and understand that you push out a baby, and it took this long to put on the weight, and it’s not going to peel right off, and that’s OK.”

Now, however, Chrissy is back in the modeling game: she will appear in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue – her first modeling gig since having her baby.

Fortunately, Chrissy Teigen’s hit and run accident was minor enough that it won’t interrupt her plans to get back to work.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for DIRECTV]