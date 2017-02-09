Sheree Whitfield On Drama With Kim Zolciak: Kenya Moore Feuding With Kim?

Sheree Whitfield decided to come back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta even though she had filmed several seasons that had been packed with drama. Throughout the first couple of seasons, Sheree had fought with Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes. While Whitfield was friends with both, NeNe and Kim had a rocky friendship. These days, Zolciak and NeNe appear to be getting along and they even filmed a spin-off show which was later canceled due to scheduling issues. However, Sheree has put her own issues with Kim on the shelf, which means they won’t exactly be feuding when Zolciak returns on an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to a new Bravo report, Sheree Whitfield is now opening up about how she managed to settle her feud with Kim. Apparently, they just had to look at their issues and realize that their drama was completely pointless. Since their feud began years ago, both ladies have been through some painful issues and their drama looked pointless.

“When you step back and you take time for yourself and you realize what’s important — Kim and I were really cool, or even NeNe [Leakes] so you know that stuff was old. You can’t harbor all the negative energy,” Sheree Whitfield explains to Bravo about her outstanding feud with Kim Zolciak, sharing that they have been able to put the past behind them, adding, “I just want to move forward, so we were able to move forward and be peaceful.”

#icouldneverlosewhatyouthought Hair @styledbyleanna ????@makeupbykimaris A photo posted by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

“[It’s like], ‘Why are we mad?’ Like that was something that happened, what eight years ago? Why are we still mad?” Sheree Whitfield points out in regards to the wig pull that happened on one of the first seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, adding, “It’s just dumb.”

But just because Whitfield has settled the drama with Kim doesn’t mean she wants to remove all drama from her life. As it turns out, Sheree has enjoyed the drama between Phaedra Parks and Kandi Burruss, and she enjoyed the drama when Porsha Williams showed up to Kenya Moore’s housewarming party without an invitation. These days, Whitfield prefers to keep her distance and watch the drama from the sidelines.

“I’m usually a part of the drama or fighting when I was on before,” Sheree Whitfield explains about her own role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, adding, “I was either fighting with Kim or I was fighting with NeNe, so to be able to sit back and kind of, I want to say that I’m kind of facilitating something for these girls — like a conversation that needs to be had. They’re talking about each other behind each others’ backs and I’m kind of the voice of truth. So instead of being messy — some people say it’s messy — I think it’s just holding them accountable for their words. ‘You guys, get together, talk about it. We don’t all need to be there, but you guys need to have this conversation.'”

#RHOA now on @bravotv! ????Then catch me LIVE at 11pm EST in the clubhouse with @bravoandy on #WWHL! ????☕???? A photo posted by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

According to another Bravo report, Kim Zolciak will return later this season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and while she will get along with Sheree Whitfield, it sounds like Kenya Moore won’t be so nice. Bravo reveals that Kenya will mock Kim for Kroy Biermann being let go from the Atlanta Falcons, while she will fight back, arguing that Kenya wants her life with a husband and a family. Surely, this will be a confrontation worth watching later this season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta – and one can imagine that Whitfield will enjoy it.

What do you think of Sheree Whitfield’s decision to settle the drama with Zolciak? Are you surprised that Zolciak is returning to the show and has Sheree Whitfield as a friend?

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]