WWE News: One Superstar Having Surgery And Another Out Due To Injuries

Seth Rollins’ recent injury is one that could have a great effect on the card for WrestleMania 33 and any feuds moving forward. He isn’t the only one dealing with some physical problems, though, as two other superstars are both on the shelf and they may end up missing WWE’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of the year as well. Darren Young is about to have surgery which could keep him on the shelf for a while, and now, we know why Kane hasn’t been seen in months.

With a number of open slots at the Royal Rumble, many WWE fans thought that Kane would show up in one persona or another as a surprise entrant, but he didn’t. That has led many to wonder where he is and why he hasn’t been on television in quite some time.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that Kane has been given time off and resting due to nagging injuries. It appears as if a number of problems have been getting to the 49-year-old superstar, and he just needed time to heal up.

The last time Kane was seen on WWE television was back at the end of November when he faced Luke Harper on SmackDown Live. He picked up a victory over Harper in a rather hard-hitting match, but that was the last time the “Big Red Machine” appeared on TV.

Kane did have two more matches at house shows on Dec. 3 and Dec. 5 as he teamed with American Alpha to defeat The Wyatt Family, but that is it. Now, this explains his absence in the Royal Rumble and why he has had no presence in WWE at all for two months.

Another superstar has been off of television for a few weeks now, and that is Darren Young, who is also dealing with an injury. Unlike Kane, who has had a number of nagging problems, Young is dealing with something a bit more serious.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Young is going to have surgery to receive “some serious hardware” in the same way that Lex Luger had in his arm. On Thursday morning, Young took to Instagram to advise he will have surgery today to repair his injured elbow.

The injury happened in a match on WWE’s Main Event back on Jan. 16, when Darren Young faced off against Epico. During the taping of the match, Epico nailed Young, and he fell hard on the apron which ended up dislocating his elbow. The referee assigned to the match threw up the “X” symbol which signifies a legitimate injury and the match was immediately ended.

As of now, there is no return time set for either Darren Young or Kane. It is highly unlikely that Young will be back in time for WrestleMania 33, but WWE may allow Kane another month or few weeks to rest up and be back for the big PPV.

Darren Young hasn’t really been involved in a lot of storylines in WWE for quite some time now, but he is a talented superstar. It is a shame that he will be undergoing surgery as he may have been able to be in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 or another match. Many have wondered where Kane has been hiding himself and why he wasn’t in the Royal Rumble, but with rest and time off, the “Big Red Machine” may be back soon.

[Featured Image by WWE]