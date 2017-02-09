‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Spinoff ‘Mayans MC’ Currently Casting Lead Roles

Kurt Sutter has been quietly working on his new Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC. While details about the spin-off are still limited, Comic Book is reporting that Sutter and his team are officially casting lead roles for the new series.

Sutter has not commented on the casting process. The casting news broke after actor Ian Lassiter shared a video on social media asking Sutter to give him the part of Raf on Mayans MC. Lassiter posted the video after auditioning for the role.

Former Sons of Anarchy star Harold Perrineau retweeted the video and vouched for Lassiter’s acting ability. There’s no telling if Sutter will actually cast Lassiter for the part, but it is a clear indication that Sutter and his team are starting to fill roles.

FX has already ordered a pilot for Mayans MC, and production is expected to begin in the coming months. The network has not announced an official premiere date, though it should arrive sometime in late 2017.

According to Comic Book, the series will feature a few alums from Sons of Anarchy, including the leader of the Mayans, Emilio Rivera. In fact, Rivera just shared a throwback photo of him and Charlie Hunnam during the final season of Sons and dished on what fans can expect on the spin-off.

“I can tell you that Kurt Sutter [SOA creator] has created another hit. Kurt is one of the best writers out there. I can tell you it’s going to be good. It’s going to be badass. It’s going to be all Latinos and it’s about time, you know,” he explained.

Breaking bread on the mean streets of Santa Monica. Only love and respect for this man. @emiliorivera48 #mayansmc A photo posted by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:20pm PDT

Rivera has not confirmed his part on the show, but he did open up about what he would like to see happen. “If I was a part of it I would like to see him control all of California,” he explained. “As a character, I want to be selfish, I want to control everything; I want to control the drugs; the prostitution, and the arms. I want everybody coming to me when they want something and I want it to be on my terms. Of course, by having that there has to be conflict and that’s would make the show great is if there’s a conflict.”

At the same time, Nerd Core Movement reports that Sutter recently explained his vision for the upcoming spin-off and the Sons of Anarchy universe. While Sutter is concentrating his efforts on the new show, he admitted that he wants to create four separate chapters. He views Sons as the opening act while Mayans MC is chapter 2.

There’s really no telling where Sutter will head for the third chapter, though he has expressed an interest in doing a Sons of Anarchy prequel. The prequel would focus on the original founding of SAMCRO and follow John Teller’s return home after the Vietnam War.

My favorite kind of family. Dysfunctional. #MayansMC #SOA A photo posted by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Sep 27, 2016 at 10:37am PDT

“The First 9 — it would begin in Vietnam with John Teller and Piney Winston and it would be about them coming back to America and ideally to do each episode have a new member join but end it at the end of that so that maybe at that point Gemma’s there but it’s before Jax is born,” Sutter previously shared. “I don’t want to step on the mythology that we know but we kind of lay track to the beginning and then stop.”

Until then, fans have a lot to look forward to with Mayans MC. The only bad part about the spin-off, according to MStars News, is the fact that Hunnam will not make an appearance. Hunnam’s Jax Teller died at the end of Sons of Anarchy and the events in Mayans MC will take place after his death.

Tell us! What Sons of Anarchy characters would you like to see pop up on Mayans MC? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by FX]