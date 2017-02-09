Jax Taylor’s Girlfriend Brittany Cartwright Returns To Work After Spinoff?

Jax Taylor’s girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, is back at SUR Restaurant after weeks of rumors regarding the completion of her and Taylor’s alleged Vanderpump Rules spinoff series.

Following several reports about Jax Taylor’s potential new show, which will reportedly air on Bravo TV this summer, Brittany Cartwright took to Twitter where she confirmed that she was back at the restaurant where Vanderpump Rules is filmed.

“Workin hard or hardly working?” she asked fans on February 8.

Brittany Cartwright also posted a photo of herself and her co-star, Ariana Madix, on February 8, which featured the Vanderpump Rules cast members working at SUR Restaurant.

Jax Taylor began dating Brittany Cartwright nearly two years ago, and a short time after she moved to Los Angeles to be with him, she landed a job at SUR Restaurant. Although Cartwright initially began working at Hooters, she was on board at SUR once Vanderpump Rules Season 5 began filming, and she has continued her employment there ever since.

That said, she and Jax Taylor were recently believed to have spent months filming their rumored new series in Kentucky, where she previously lived with her family.

News of Jax Taylor’s possible show first hit the web last year around the time the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules premiered. At the time, Radar Online revealed to readers that the alleged series would be based in Kentucky and noted that the couple had reportedly begun filming the series last fall.

At the end of last month, TMZ shared more details of the alleged series, revealing that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had begun filming a new show a few months ago.

“The focus of the show will be Brittany’s family pressuring her to get hitched to the ‘Vanderpump’ bad boy… but he’s just not into sealing the deal,” the outlet explained to readers. “Jax is a notorious player on ‘Vanderpump,’ and a commitment-phobe… unclear if he’s sold on the idea of marriage.”

The outlet also noted that Bravo TV was concerned that because of the alleged turmoil in the couple’s relationship, they may not be together by the time the series airs this summer.

While Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have be at odds when it comes to marriage in the past, Taylor recently hinted that he had a change of heart on the subject.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” he told The Daily Dish at the end of last year. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

“She’s just an amazing girl. I love her to death. She’s just so sweet, so kind. She has a lot of patience,” he continued. “It takes someone to have a lot of patience with me cause I’m kind of all over the place. I think patience is the key. Everybody loves her. There’s not one person that can say a bad thing about her. I feel like they would trade me in for her any day. I think anybody would.”

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune in for new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]