Lisa Rinna Questioned Kim Richards’ Sobriety: Was She Not Sober On ‘RHOBH’?

Lisa Rinna decided to make an outrageous claim on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa told new housewife Eden Sassoon that she felt that Kim was sober most of the time, but added that she wouldn’t be surprised if Kim kept drinking – and then added that her own sister Kyle Richards was her enabler and that Richards was close to death. When Rinna made those claims, viewers were shocked. Things appeared to be going so well for Kim, as she was preparing to become a grandmother and she had been working on herself behind closed doors. So, did Rinna know something that viewers did not?

According to a new Bravo report, Lisa Rinna is now opening up about the comment she made to Eden about Kim being close to death. On the show, Rinna almost denied saying those things when Kyle Richards asked her about them in Mexico, something fans will see on next week’s episode, but Bravo kept showing her comments repeatedly to prove that she did say it. In addition, Lisa claims that what she said to Eden had been said several times before.

“The truth… I told Eden that I thought Kim was mostly sober. At the time we were in that store, eight months ago, this was my impression, based on the negative interactions we had just had the night before,” Lisa Rinna explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she points out that she thought Kim was mostly sober, but could have relapsed several times.

Just because Kim said some things about her life that Lisa didn’t like, including how Kim didn’t want to talk about her arrests, doesn’t mean that Richards has relapsed. It’s no secret that Richards and Rinna are not friends, so it makes sense that Kim would want to keep her distance from Lisa Rinna.

“I told Eden that Kyle is Kim’s enabler. This is not new information for Kyle. I don’t understand the shock of me talking about this since I have said this to Kyle more than once. She already knows this is my opinion, and I continue to support her because she is a good person and a good sister with a big heart,” Lisa Rinna points out in her blog, according to Bravo, sharing that she didn’t say anything that hadn’t been brought up before.

But the difference between Lisa Rinna bringing it up now and it being brought up before is that Richards is indeed sober now. Richards has gone to rehab and has stayed sober since getting help. She has plenty of motivation to stay sober these days. But Richards has admitted that she hadn’t always been sober on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she struggled to stay away from the bottle after losing her ex-husband and best friend, Monty.

Interestingly, Lisa Rinna now blames Eden for how things have turned out. Rather than own what she has said about Richards, Lisa is now pointing the finger at Sassoon, saying that her game of telephone is completely her own fault. It sounds like she has no interest in taking any responsibility for her actions.

“If Eden had a problem with me not backing her up, dissing her, or feeling like I dumped all of this Kim stuff on her, why didn’t she just come to me and tell me that? We would have been done with it. She never once approached me about it. Instead, Eden started this game of “telephone.” She decided to talk behind my back and didn’t bother to even tell the whole real story,” Lisa Rinna explains in her Bravo blog, sharing that Eden is to blame for how things have developed between her and Kyle Richards.

