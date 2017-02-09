Does Donald Trump Need A Psychiatrist? New Bill Would Require President See One

Does the White House need a psychiatrist? Democratic representative from California, Ted Lieu thinks it is time that President Trump has a mental health check. Next week, he is introducing a congressional bill asking to monitor President Trump’s mental health.

A Congressman in California wants all presidents to undergo mental health screenings, including Trump https://t.co/Zn6Wdcd1cI pic.twitter.com/X6qfa7BcWn — Salon (@Salon) February 9, 2017

Speaking to the Huffington Post, Lieu believes that mental health questions must be answered now. How can we get the president treatment if there is no information on his mental state?

“I’m looking at it from the perspective of, if there are questions about the mental health of the president of the United States, what may be the best way to get the president treatment?”

Congress passed a law 89 years ago requiring a physician be in the White House to monitor the president’s health. At that time, there was a stigma around mental health, so there was no law created to monitor a president’s mental stability.

Amid fears for Trump's mental health, bill planned to require White House to appoint psychiatrist https://t.co/e5WSy4jpFS pic.twitter.com/rsR5pM2sFp — The Independent (@Independent) February 9, 2017

But Lieu contends that in our modern culture, where mental health is discussed in the open, it is just as important as good physical health. In addition, the job of a president is incredibly stressful and the literal weight of the world could certainly cause mental duress.

“We’re now in the 21st century. Mental health is just as important as physical health.”

Lieu has been understandably alarmed about the subjects of Donald Trump’s tweets, and perhaps that the president is even using social media to communicate with the people of the United States.

“It is not normal for the president of the United States, within 24 hours, to write about death and destruction and fake news and evil.”

What prompted this bill was his concern with the emotional roller coaster ride the new president was on, from accusing the media about lying about his inauguration attendance, as well as other “erratic behavior.” The Democrat was shocked that the president was not talking about the needs of the people in the United States, but instead focused on his own lies.

“The most troubling aspect of this is it is very clear he has a disconnection from the truth. … The very first press conference he had in this administration, they could have talked about jobs or health care. They talked about crowd size. And then lied about it. It’s one of the most bizarre events I’ve witnessed in politics.”

One of his warning signs about possible instability in Trump’s mental health is the president’s inability to discern the truth.

“His disconnection from the truth is incredibly disturbing.”

There have been nearly daily attacks on media. Trump has called CNN “fake news” and recently denounced Nordstrom’s on Twitter for no longer carrying his daughter Ivanka’s clothing brand.

“When you add on top of that his stifling of dissent, his attacks on the free press and his attacks on the legitimacy of judiciary, that then takes us down the road toward authoritarianism. That’s why I’ve concluded he is a danger to the republic.”

This is not a Democratic issue. This is a bipartisan issue.

Republican representative Jason Chaffetz, who is the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is gravely concerned. He told the Washington Post that “If you’re going to have your hands on the nuclear codes, you should probably know what kind of mental state you’re in.”

Open speculation about the President's mental health — from Republicans. It's week three, people.https://t.co/UmWGaUjMYX — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) February 8, 2017

Democrat Nancy Pelosi agrees with Chaffetz, and has stated that she would like to see Donald Trump take a mental health exam.

The Huffington Post asked for comment from the White House, but they did not get a response.

During Ronald Reagan’s presidency, there was a concern that they would have to evoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which gives Congress the ability to remove a president who is unable to perform his duties. Two-thirds of Congress is required to vote on this measure in order to enact this Amendment. This has never occurred in the history of the United States.

Do you think that there should be a psychiatrist in the White House? Should the president have a mental health evaluation?

[Featured Image by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images]