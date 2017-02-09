Gigi Hadid Second Tommy Hilfiger Collection Almost Sells Out After Debut

Internationally famous model Gigi Hadid teamed up once again with Tommy Hilfiger to continue their Tommy x Gigi see-now-buy-now collaboration on Wednesday in Venice, California. The event and collection was so highly-anticipated, it almost sold out even before it hit the runway.

According to a written article by Yahoo Style, it reports that the second the Tommy x Gigi see-now-buy-now collaboration was available for pre-order online even before the fashion show. The enthusiasm for the clothing line was similar as last year when the collaboration was first initiated marked by items selling out right after the show. This time however, Tommy x Gigi fans cannot wait for the show and are already selling out certain clothes.

Some of the items listed as “Sold Out” include a red cotton “crop top” (which looks an awful lot like a sports bra) and an oversized red sweatshirt (in which Hailey Baldwin above is sporting a blue version that is still available). Some items actually lead to an “Unfortunately, this item is no longer available” page too like the yellow polo with the “Gigi” patch.

According to another written article by People that follows up on the initial source, it reports that after they perused the Tommy Hilfiger website, they found that at least seven pieces from the latest Spring 2017 collection were either listed as sold out or no longer available.

Bella of the ball… Rocking a #TOMMYXGIGI look in Venice Beach, CA for the Spring '17 #TOMMYNOW show! Shop it here: https://t.co/NfZZOMR0ld pic.twitter.com/btBwIpZPBA — Tommy Hilfiger (@TommyHilfiger) February 9, 2017

As for the TOMMYLAND runway show which takes place annually this time in Venice Beach, it was an event that featured the most beautiful people in the fashion and entertainment industry today wearing designs by one of the boldest minds in the fashion today. According to a written article by Daily Mail, the Hadid sisters, both Gigi and Bella, stole the epic fashion show. However, other models strutting the runway like Joan Smalls, Stella Maxwell, and Hailey Baldwin, were recognized too.

As for the Tommy X Gigi collection this year, Tommy Hilfiger said he and Gigi were “inspired by California.” Ergo, the new collection fuses the best of California inspired fashion with creativity. Apparently, we can all see just how inspiring California was to the both of them because most of their new line utilize vibrant colors and designs and/or is similar to beachwear.

MORE PHOTOS: Lady Gaga attends Tommy Hilfiger 2017 Fashion Show in Venice (Feb. 8) https://t.co/oXMnpy6VGU pic.twitter.com/LixVIUzVYF — Lady Gaga Now (@LadyGagaNowNet) February 9, 2017

And to some extent, there was a bit of a “fashion show” even before the fashion show began. Lady Gaga was one of the celebrities to attend the show as she wore silver sequined hot pants and jeweled eyebrows. Her entrance was very fitting for the TOMMYLAND fashion show given the fact Tommy Hilfiger went all out for it. There were carnival rides, inflatables, and even churro stands. It was like a day out on the pier for beautiful people only the pier would become a catwalk.

Overall, the TOMMYLAND fashion show was a success as it highlighted the Tommy X Gigi see-now-buy-now collection along with other Tommy Hilfiger collections. But to be frank, just the fact the collection was a collaboration between Tommy and Gigi was enough as proven by the fact items sold out even before the fashion show.

