‘Logan’ Promo Clip ‘Sunseeker’ Reveals Wolverine’s Real Name

A new promo clip of Logan has just dropped, and it has fans in a tizzy, not just because the clip is shot in a very stylistically heightened fashion – a grainy black-and-white – but because the real name of Logan/Wolverine is also revealed in the clip.

The new Logan promo clip is titled “Sunseeker” and runs a little over a minute long. It shows Hugh Jackman’s Logan, looking weary and beaten-down, driving different clients around a city at night as a limo chauffeur. Offscreen, we hear a voice message left by Logan to a boat owner looking to sell his boat, a 1996 Sunseeker.

In his voice message, Logan asks the owner whether he is willing to part with the Sunseeker for an even 60 thousand, which is slightly lower than the amount the owner has asked for. Logan explains that the boat is a retirement gift “for his father” and tells the owner, Mr. Esperanza, that he is willing to pay in cash but that he doesn’t want any paperwork because he’s “not a fan of paperwork.”

Many are speculating that the Sunseeker might be a gift from Logan to Professor X, who has always been a paternal figure to Logan and whose death seems heavily hinted in one of the teaser trailers of Logan, according to Movie Pilot.

Fans of Wolverine, however, might be most delighted by the revelation at the very beginning of the “Sunseeker” clip. In the voice message left by Logan to the boat owner, Logan identifies himself by his real name, James Howlett.

While it’s still too early to tell why Logan revealed his real name or what the true purpose of the Sunseeker is, the dispensation of aliases seems to be in keeping with the tone and narrative of Logan.Logan shows an older, weathered Wolverine whose powers of healing have diminished, and the trailers and promotional materials surrounding the movie have all been focused on representing the comic book hero as battered, both physically and mentally.

Logan will also be Jackman’s last outing as Wolverine. The Australian actor first portrayed the character in 2000’s X-Men, and has since donned the character’s Adamantium-laced claws for a total of eight movies, including this year’s Logan. In an interview with Variety, Jackman says that the conclusion to his involvement with the character feels right to him.

“I’m really, really proud of this movie. I was really keen that I didn’t leave the party feeling like I could dance more. I think I’m pretty much danced out, and I had a great time. It’s been an unbelievable ride, but it feels right.”

The grittier tone of the “Sunseeker” clip is a further demonstration of how tonally different Logan will be, compared to the other Wolverine movies in the franchise. Logan is the first X-Men movie to be R-rated (not unless you count Deadpool, which has X-Men characters as supporting characters) and in terms of cinematic influences, the film is more in the vein of movies like Unforgiven.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Jackman dishes on the movies they looked to in terms of inspiration.

“And so Jim [Mangold] and I had this blank canvas and we wanted to make something really different. Definitely tonally different, I kept thinking The Wrestler, Unforgiven. He was thinking Unforgiven as well and The Gauntlet and these other movies which just seemed to really match his character. Early on we had the idea for the title not having anything to do with Wolverine in it but just being about the man. And what the collateral damage of being Wolverine your entire life would be.”

Fans will finally get to see this new and grittier re-imagining of the Wolverine universe when Logan gets released in theaters on March 3.

