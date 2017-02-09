Lisa Rinna Blames Kim Richards For Her Actions: ‘RHOBH’ Star Being Ridiculous?

Lisa Rinna seems to have been caught in a lie on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but rather than own up to the lie, it sounds like Rinna is taking the approach where she doesn’t remember what she’s said. Even though Bravo is often showing clips of the things that Lisa has said, even though she claims she has never said them, it sounds like her recent comments about Kim Richards have caused quite the turmoil. During an episode, Rinna revealed that she thought Kim was sober most of the time, but added that she was close to death.

According to a new Bravo report, Lisa Rinna is now trying to explain why she says the things she does. And it sounds like Lisa has no problem saying things about Richards, because she may hold a grudge against her from Amsterdam. When the ladies were in Amsterdam, Richards hinted that Harry Hamlin had cheated on Lisa and she flipped out. And this was Richards’ way of getting Rinna off her back, as she has been questioning Richards’ sobriety throughout the previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa Rinna also decided to bring up game night in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where Richards decided to speak out to defend herself. Of course, Kyle had hoped that the game night would be fun for the ladies, but things quickly spiralled out of control. And Lisa Rinna blames Kim’s decision to get involved in the conversation on the drama the ladies are dealing with now.

“All of the unnecessary drama that unfolded could have 100% been avoided if Kim had not inserted herself into our conversation. Everything was going great that night until Kim got involved. Our conversation had nothing to do with her,” Lisa Rinna explains about the behavior that went down at game night, sharing that Kim should have stayed out of the conversation, according to Bravo.

Of course, many of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies felt that Lisa was the one who delivered the low blow when she decided to bring up the arrests from 2015. Everyone felt it was a low blow and it was a way for Lisa to regain control of the conversation and many of the wives saw this move as being the one that ruined the night. If Lisa could have just controlled herself when Kim started speaking out, she wouldn’t have brought up the arrests and they wouldn’t be where they are today. Rather than own her actions, it’s easier for Lisa Rinna to blame Richards.

“When I watch the episode back, I could see Kim’s wheels were turning. She was dying to get a word in, to find the perfect time to start trouble with me yet again, push my buttons, and to try to make me look like a crazy person for reacting to her. Kim’s intentions were to provoke and bait me. I took the bait, and we all saw what went down after that. Unfortunately, she succeeded, and I played right into her hands. She was aggressive, and yes, she was derogatory toward me and Eileen. If Kim had not done that, we would not be here right now,” Lisa Rinna explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing that she found Kim to be aggressive.

What do you think of Lisa Rinna giving Richards the blame during game night? Do you think Rinna needs to respect other people’s opinions and perhaps hold back when she feels attacked, or do you think it would be wise for her to just leave the show behind?

