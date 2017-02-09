Eden Sassoon Understands Kyle Richards’ Anger: ‘It Was Good I Wasn’t There’

Eden Sassoon may have come across as a bit aggressive and rude on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Tuesday’s episode of the show revealed that she may just have been acting on false information. Eden had been told that Kim Richards was close to death, and Sassoon decided to act. It was done out of care and concern, but many of her new co-stars misunderstood her intentions and she was quickly judged by Kim Richards, Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump. Now that the ladies are learning that Lisa Rinna’s comments may have fueled Sassoon’s actions, Kyle Richards may have a huge problem with her friend.

According to a new Bravo report, Eden Sassoon is now revealing that she only acted out of concern. Rinna’s comments made her think that Kim would die at any time, but her own behavior at parties had Sassoon confused. And it makes sense why Kyle would get furious with Eden’s help, because things were actually going quite well in moving on from her alcohol issues and creating a new life for her – a sober life.

“I did what any sober woman would do after hearing someone I knew was on the path to destruction… I started to talk about it and try to help! My intentions have always been good! #CantSpeakForEveryone,” Eden Sassoon explains in her blog for Bravo, sharing that she only acted because she had lost her sister to an overdose and she didn’t want the same for Richards.

And while she may not have known the details about Kim Richards’ problems, she knew that being close to death was a reason to act. It was a reason for her to get involved. While Kyle saw Eden Sassoon’s meddling as being a problem for Kim, Eden really just wanted to save a life and the sisters’ relationship. What she didn’t know was that Kim was actually sober and doing quite well. And it sounds like Eden Sassoon is glad that she wasn’t in Mexico with the ladies, because Richards had every right to be angry with the facts she knew at the time.

“The trip looked beautiful, but I think it was good I wasn’t there. It was the perfect time for Kyle to hear from a close friend (Vanderpump) that she may be reading into the “Kim” situation the wrong way. When I heard her say that she understood now where I was coming from that is all I wanted! #Understood,” Eden Sassoon explains about the trip to Mexico in her Bravo blog, sharing that she understood why she wasn’t invited and it makes sense for her not to be there.

And it helped her that Vanderpump confronted Kyle with the facts, especially since Rinna had just talked to Kyle, where she revealed that she didn’t know why Sassoon would say the things she’s saying. She’s in complete denial about what she’s been saying this entire season and Vanderpump is starting to see everything come together. And she wants Kyle Richards to see it as well.

“She didn’t blame me for saying anything I had said to her or Kim now, because she knew where I was coming from when I said it. The girls aren’t totally sold on my intentions yet I don’t think, and that’s okay. But knowing that Kyle doesn’t think I’m lying? That’s enough for me right now. #IDontLie,” Eden Sassoon explains in her Bravo blog about upcoming episodes, adding, “I think the preview for the rest of the season says it all… Sh–‘s about to go down! #B*tch.”

