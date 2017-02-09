Jennifer Lopez Reportedly In Talks To Perform 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez may already be in talks to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

Amid swirling reports regarding who could take on the big show following Lady Gaga’s stellar halftime performance at Super Bowl 51 on February 5, Jennifer’s creative director appeared to let slip on Twitter that Lopez may already been in talks to land the prestigious gig next.

Jennifer’s creative directors Napoleon and Tabitha appeared to reveal that Lopez could be in talks with the NFL on Twitter on February 9, replying to a fan who tweeted the duo to tell that they wanted to see Lopez take on the halftime gig next year.

Twitter user ‎@jlogreeknews sparked the apparent confession on the social media site, tweeting to the couple who are both members of Lopez’s creative team, “We want @JLo to do the Superbowl Halftime Show next year.. please make this happen #JLoForSuperbowl2018.”

Napoleon and Tabitha then appeared to let slip that negotiations could already be taking place, replying to the fan’s tweet by claiming that they are currently “trying” to land Lopez the halftime show.

The slip comes after a whole lot of speculation as to who will be taking on the Super Bowl gig in 2018, with fans most recently throwing Carrie Underwood’s name into the mix of possible performers shortly after Gaga took to the stage in Houston, Texas.

Jennifer has so far not commented on the claims suggesting she could already be in talks to perform a slew of her hits at the 2018 halftime show and the NFL are also staying tight-lipped amid the rumors, though this certainly isn’t the first time Lopez has been connected to the football game, which is annually watched by millions of viewers around the globe.

Hollywood Life alleged back in January 2016 that Lopez wanted to perform the halftime gig, claiming at the time that Jennifer was using her Las Vegas “All I Have” residency shows as a way of showing the NFL that she’s more than prepared to take on the Super Bowl.

Though the 2017 show eventually went to Lady Gaga, an inside source alleged at the time that Jennifer Lopez “really wanted” to land the gig, claiming that Lopez was designing her Sin City residency concerts to be like a “highlight reel” of her biggest hits that would show the NFL how perfect she would be for the Super Bowl.

“Jennifer is excited for her Vegas residency to start as she sees it as a major milestone in her career,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life back in 2016, “but she also is using it as a place to show the NFL that she should be the Super Bowl halftime performer next year.”

“Vegas will be her highlight reel,” continued the Jennifer insider of how JLo planned to use her residency to show the NFL exactly what she can do. “[Jennifer] really wants to do the Super Bowl and she wants to be the first person the NFL asks for Super Bowl 51 and her Vegas show will prove that 100%.”

But while Jennifer herself hasn’t commented, it sounds like fans would be pretty happy to see Lopez at the Super Bowl in 2018.

A number of JLo’s fans tweeted out their support for Jennifer after seeing Gaga on the stage last weekend, claiming that Lopez would be the perfect candidate for the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

“Jennifer needs to do the Super Bowl next year. Dassitttt. @JLo come on girl,” @Yo_KayOh recently tweeted out, and @dandydandroid wrote, “Where can I start the petition to get Jennifer to headline the 2018 super bowl halftime show?”

@jbellalatina also threw their support behind Lopez, writing on the social media site after Super Bowl 51, “The only person who should do the SuperBowl: The only one that will slay half time 2018 JENNIFER LOPEZ aka JLO.”

Do you think Jennifer Lopez should perform the halftime show at the 2018 Super Bowl?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]