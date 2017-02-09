‘The Lego Batman Movie’ After-Credits Scene: You’ll Want To Stay To The Very End

The Lego Batman Movie is finally hitting theaters, and moviegoers will want to know if there’s an after-credits scene to keep them — and their kids — in their seats beyond the final credits rolling.

The after-credits scene is a short bit of generally one minute or less that plays after all the credits have ended. It’s meant to be a bit of a reward for moviegoers willing to stay in their seats through five to seven minutes of credits.

These after-credits scenes are also known as stingers or credit cookies and are most common in action/adventure movies, almost a standard in superhero movies. The Marvel series in fact has a set format for every movie in the series, with one playful scene that plays during the credits and a more serious one after all the credits have ended that introduces a new plot line or character that will be picked up in a subsequent movie.

Family films are more hit-or-miss when it comes to after-credits scenes. Filmmakers realize that families with young children may not be able to sit around through a few extra minutes of credits, and usually need to get up and head to the bathrooms.

So, is The Lego Batman Movie treated like a superhero movie or a family film?

[WARNING: Some light Lego Batman Movie spoilers ahead.]

Moviegoers hoping to see an after-credits scene in The Lego Batman movie will be in luck, and won’t have to wait quite as long to see it. While the movie doesn’t have an after-credits scene in the strictest sense of the word, it does have a pretty cool surprise that takes place during the credits.

MediaStinger, a website that compiles a list of which movies have a scene after the credits, had some details of the after-credits scene in The Lego Batman Movie.

“At the start of the credits a Lego Batman music-style video is played in which the characters sing along with some scenes from the film,” the report noted.

This is a bit of a change from the initial movie in the Lego series, 2014’s The Lego Movie. This one had no scene either during or after the credits, other than some cool stop-motion Lego animation while “Everything is Awesome” played one final time. While it was pretty entertaining, it wasn’t an after-credits scene in the strict sense of the term.

There could potentially be a huge audience to see the after-credits scene in The Lego Batman Movie. The release follows up on one of the most successful animated movies in years, and is getting good reviews to rival The Lego Movie.

Deadline predicted that The Lego Batman movie would top the opening weekend box office, beating even the highly anticipated Fifty Shades Darker.

“Leading up to this weekend, much has been made about how much Fifty Shades Darker, the second film in E L James’ bestselling high-gloss S&M romance lit series, is expected to submit to LegoBatman stateside. While the first James title Fifty Shades of Grey had the upper hand at the Valentine’s Day box office two years ago with a then-record February opening of $85.1M, this time around, the older-female-skewing title essentially is acting like counterprogramming, expected to bring in $35M to Lego Batman‘s $60M-$65M (wow).”

And because the movie is based on one of the most popular toys of all time, there are plenty of marketing tie-ins to hook kids and fill more seats in the theater.

There is also a bonus to the after-credits scene in The Lego Batman Movie. Because it takes place during the credits instead of the very end, parents with rambunctious kids will be able to get out a few minutes earlier.

