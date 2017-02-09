Chic Cafe Inspired By Kate Middleton, Duchess Subject Of Divorce Rumors Once Mor

It is not a surprise that the royals have many fans and those who are quite simply obsessed with the British monarchy. It is not hard to understand why so many go crazy over Duchess Kate, who has gracefully taken on her role in the family and won over the masses with not only her beauty and fashion sense, but by her efforts involving numerous charities and her kind demeanor when interacting with the general public.

A new tribute has been paid to Kate in the form of a chic cafe using her family name in its very title. Interestingly enough, however, the cafe isn’t located in England or even in the United Kingdom. It is instead down under in Australia and has the name Middletown.

A Kate Middleton-Inspired Cafe has opened in Australia https://t.co/xZiEguRm2b — DrinksFeed (@drinksfeed) February 8, 2017

Vogue shares about the details of the attractive and inviting space that has drawn quite a bit of attention.

“[An] Australian café, was entirely inspired by the future queen of England. And while the Melbourne café’s name is a clear indicator of its focus, its nod to the Duchess of Cambridge doesn’t end there. The predominant color of the modern eatery is royal blue. The diamond-shaped tiles are meant to mimic those at Westminster Abbey, where the wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William took place. And the café’s walls have an illustration of the Duchess’s sapphire engagement ring, which once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.”

The cafe is decorated to be suitably as chic as Kate is herself and boasts beautiful fixtures and design aspects, while ensuring to serve the best of the best in terms of delectable breakfast options. Middletown serves all day breakfast and offers dishes to suit the palate of a royal.

Kate Middleton and her adorable family are constantly making headlines and receiving attention for various reasons. Most recently Kate and her husband Prince William, have made appearances to speak in regards to mental health in connection with their Heads Together Campaign. Kate spoke about how imperative it is to share and converse about issues that may be causing a negative impact.

Kate Middleton visited Mitchell Brook Primary School in London in one of her favorite looks. https://t.co/JDgk04hTtm — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 9, 2017

E! shares words spoken by the Duchess recently when she visited a local primary school.

“People often ask me why I am so interested in the mental health of children and young people. The answer is quite simple: It is because I think that every child should have the best possible start in life. When I was growing up I was very lucky. My family was the most important thing to me. They provided me with somewhere safe to grow and learn, and I know I was fortunate not to have been confronted by serious adversity at a young age.”

Despite the clearly solid relationship she and her royal husband have, this has not kept relationship rumors from swirling once again that Kate and the Prince are headed for a divorce. Such claims seem entirely ridiculous seeing as the couple look absolutely smitten with one another whenever caught in the public eye. The two laugh and lovingly joke with one another, while also exchanging loving glances. However, Mstars relays details about these latest claims, which have royal watchers wondering about their legitimacy.

“Some insiders claim that all the spark between the royal couple is gone and they no longer spend quality time with each other. In fact, some of their fans blame them for being the “laziest” couple of all ones that have been there in the history of the royal family.”

Perhaps the gorgeous couple hasn’t been able to spend as much alone time as in previous years due to having two adorable little ones to care for. Yet it seems that the two are so smitten with their children that they really don’t mind and the rumor is likely a fabrication.

[Featured Image by Stefan Wermuth – WPA Pool /Getty Images]