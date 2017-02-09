Kellyanne Conway: Go Buy Ivanka’s Stuff – #IvankaTrump #BuyIvanka Twitter Trends

One day after President Donald Trump tweeted about Nordstrom treating Ivanka Trump unfairly, as reported by the Inquisitr, Ivanka’s name is being hotly discussed on Twitter and other social media platforms. Plenty of the feedback regarding Ivanka on Twitter stems from the below video, wherein Kellyanne Conway told Fox News that she would be giving a free commercial for Ivanka, one that featured Conway telling everyone to, “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff.” Kellyanne admitted that she hated shopping, but that she, too, would go buy Ivanka’s products. Conway made sure to mention that people can buy Ivanka’s stuff online, too.

The buzz on Twitter under the hashtags #IvankaTrump, #boycottIvanka and #buyIvanka features tweets from people on either side of the divide. Some folks are taking issue with the White House being used as a platform to promote Ivanka’s clothing, jewelry and purse line, and are calling it a conflict of interest that uses taxpayer monies to promote Ivanka’s products, which end up benefitting the Trump Family.

Opponents claim that Ivanka is being treated unfairly by certain retailers as punishment for disagreements with Mr. Trump’s travel ban, and that the retailers who choose to remove Ivanka’s products are taking it out on Ivanka. Depending on which side of the political divide people fall, their actions against Trump businesses are being revealed on social media.

The above tweet shows one user who placed her Ivanka Trump shoes in the fireplace, and vowed to shop at Nordstrom. She also vowed to get rid of her Under Armour items, since the company’s chief executive recently praised Mr. Trump, as reported by the New York Times. As a result, the hashtag #boycottUnderArmour has also appeared on social media.

Other folks are posting photos like the one below, which shows Ivanka’s shoe products, which are made in China.

Whereas many people are tweeting about the quality of Ivanka’s products, and showing slashed sale prices prior to the Nordstrom melee, a few in the social media mix are vowing to buy Ivanka’s products in light of the controversy.

Taken before Nordstrom, can't even sell at TJMaxx after massive markdown. Note "Made in China!! pic.twitter.com/yUHL5GoNnb — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) February 9, 2017

Meanwhile, T.J. Maxx has been thrown into the controversy as well. As seen in the below tweet from New York Times, workers were told to place Ivanka Trump product signs in the garbage and mix Ivanka’s products into the “regular run” of items.

Workers at T.J. Maxx got very clear instructions about where to put signs for Ivanka Trump products: in the garbage https://t.co/IcwDfnnCRQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 8, 2017

There are some tweets from social media users, like the one below, that claims they will boycott Nordstrom for the retailer’s treatment of Ivanka.

Many more tweets, however, show Ivanka’s products with the “Made in China” labels and speak of hypocrisy and conflicts of interest coming from the White House.

According to Us Weekly, Nordstrom’s stock jumped after Mr. Trump criticized the retailer for dropping Ivanka’s line of clothing for political reasons, although Nordstrom claimed that it was due to the performance of Ivanka’s brand — not due to politics — that Nordstrom decided to drop Ivanka’s brand.

A sampling of the social media comments about the Ivanka brand controversy can be read below.

HotAndBothered: “Threw my only pair of # ivankatrump boots in the garbage can 6 months ago. Now it’s time to toss and boycott # underarmor” San Mos: “ # IvankaTrump shoes, only one summer of use, already taken once to the shoe repair.” M G: “Surprised how long people supported # IvankaTrump. Acting as if she was a victim of her father. Don’t be fooled she rides hard for the Donald.” Tea Pain: “Today the ‘jobs presiden'” tried to put an American company out of business for not carryin’ his daughter’s clothes that are made in China.”

As seen in the top photo above, Ivanka arrived at a strategy and policy forum in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 3.

