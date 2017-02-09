Eden Sassoon Flips On Lisa Rinna: ‘I Saw What Rinna Was Doing To Me’

Eden Sassoon has been labeled as aggressive and a meddler on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Eden joined the cast as a friend of Lisa Rinna, even though Rinna has said that she didn’t know Sassoon prior to her joining the show. Maybe she’s trying to create some distance from Sassoon because of the way Sassoon has come across with the other housewives on this season. After Eden revealed that she herself had struggled with alcohol addiction and had lost a sister to an overdose, it became her mission to help save Kim and Kyle Richards’ relationship.

According to a new Bravo report, Eden Sassoon is now revealing that she’s very thankful that Lisa Vanderpump understands where she’s coming from. It’s no secret that her co-stars have been very vocal about Eden and her constant concerns for Kim Richards. However, when Vanderpump learned that Eden had been told that Kim was near death, it made sense to her. Sassoon was just acting out of concern, as she thought Richards was close to death and she wanted to help save Kim, as no one helped save her own sister.

So when Eden Sassoon learned that Vanderpump was defending her, she was thrilled. And she was even more happy when Kyle seemed to understand why Eden was being so vocal about Kim. However, it sounds like Eden has a bone to pick with Lisa Rinna, because she didn’t help the situation one bit. In fact, it seems like Rinna’s meddling made everything worse.

“I feel like this is a new beginning for me. FINALLY someone understands my thoughts, my actions. I told you Lisa Vanderpump was a smart woman. I knew she would see that I was just reacting to what I was being told. And who better to understand than someone who was put in the same position by the same person just last season!” Eden Sassoon explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing that she was thrilled that Vanderpump could see her point of view.

Sassoon reveals that she was only acting the way she did because Rinna had made it seem like Kim was close to death. And since Eden had already lost a sister, she felt she needed to help. But Eden didn’t realize that she was acting on information that was essentially false.

“I didn’t have a chance to tell anyone about what Lisa Rinna had told me. Well maybe it was that I didn’t want to make the situation worse for Rinna, because I didn’t want to be gossiping about my “friend.” But when I saw what Rinna was doing to me, you know, pretending like she didn’t tell me that “Kim is near death,” not defending me in any situation with Kyle and Kim, and acting like I was obsessed with Kim’s sobriety, I had to speak the #TRUTH. Vanderpump needed to know that I wasn’t the one trying to insert myself into someone’s business that wasn’t mine. Lisa Rinna was trying to use me as a way to keep this conversation relevant. #CAUGHT,” Eden Sassoon explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Now that Vanderpump knows where Eden Sassoon is coming from and Kyle is starting to understand Sassoon’s motives, one can imagine that she may receive forgiveness from the Richards’ sisters during the reunion special. And maybe Rinna could face some harsh criticism and tough conversations with the sisters.

What do you think of Eden Sassoon’s comments about Lisa Rinna? Are you surprised that she’s slowly changing her tune about her co-star?

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Project Angel Food]