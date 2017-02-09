Kelly Ripa Co-Host: ‘Live’ To Be All-Girl Affair If This Top Presenter Joins

Kelly Ripa’s co-host search may be coming to an end after reports that former NBC host Tamron Hall has been advised to join ABC’s Live.

Kelly Ripa has been without a co-host for months now since former NLF player Michael Strahan left Live for Good Morning America last year. ABC has invited a long list of personalities to serve as Kelly Ripa’s co-host while the search for Strahan’s permanent replacement continues.

“We really didn’t set a time frame for ourselves,” Ripa said in December on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Philly.com reported. “We just wanted to wait until we found the right person. So we’ve been trying to keep it as narrow as possible, but then people pop up.”

This week, Page Six reported that Tamron Hall, who recently quit her job at NBC, might apply to be Kelly Ripa’s co-host. A spy reportedly overheard Hall discussing her options with Discovery’s President Henry Schleiff while the two eat lunch in New York.

Schleiff allegedly urged Hall join ABC’s Live and be Kelly Ripa’s co-host. Hall’s show Deadline Crime airs on Schleiff’s ID network.

“He was encouraging her to join Kelly,” the report said. “He said, ‘Throw your hat in the ring! Lighten things up.'”

CAA co-founder Bill Haber, who was also present at the meeting, reportedly agreed with Schleiff that Hall should join Live as Kelly Ripa’s co-host.

However, 46-year-old Hall, who dramatically quit her jobs at NBC News on January 31, is yet to announce her plans. Hall left NBC, where she had worked for about a decade, after reports that the network was giving the time allocated for Today to newly hired Megyn Kelly.

According to Us Weekly, Hall was informed of the decision to take the show that she hosted alongside Al Roker off-air for former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly minutes before going on air .

“The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” Hall said in a statement. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

Despite the circumstances of Hall’s departure and the fact that she and Al Roker’s show were gathering impressive ratings, some of her colleagues would not be missing her.

“She was very difficult. She could have an attitude and was sometimes short and rude with the staff,” a source told Radar Online. “If you were not Matt Lauer or talent, it could seem like she had not time for you.”

Neither Hall nor her representatives have responded to reports that she could be joining NBC’s rival ABC as Kelly Ripa’s permanent co-host.

Meanwhile, Kelly Ripa, who had her husband Mark Consuelos as a guest co-host on Live this Wednesday, aired some of the dirty laundry, E! Online reported.

Kelly Ripa 45, said Consuelos, who she had been married to for the more than 20 years, gets kind of irritated with her after sex.

“When there’s special married couple time in our house – do you know what I’m talking about?” She asked the viewers. “Because there’s kids watching so I’m just going to call it ‘special grownup time.'”

“He’s immediately mean to me afterward!” Ripa said. “And I don’t like that. I think it’s bizarre. He becomes short with me…like, irritated.”

Mark Consuelos laughed the comment off.

Could Kelly Ripa’s search for a co-host be over now that Tamron Hall is being encouraged to join Live?

[Featured Image by Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/AP Photo]