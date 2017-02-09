‘Riverdale’ Season 1: Bisexual, Incestuous Relationships – More Sexuality Angle?

The CW’s exciting new teen drama series, Riverdale Season 1 to explore sexuality angles. The recently launched television series is already being considered a contender to Pretty Little Liars and Gossip Girls.

With a bang on start from episode 1 itself, Riverdale Season 1 presents a never before seen side of Archie and his gang. Cole Sprouse, who portrays the role of Jughead, revealed in his interview with Collider that sexuality of teens and adults will be majorly explored and will be a crucial element to the series.

“Sexuality plays a big role in this because sexuality plays an ever-present role in both adult and teen relations. It’s present between Betty and Veronica, Archie, Kevin, Reggie, and Jughead. Because it’s such a fundamental part of how we interact with the world around us, it has to be a part of a show like this. This is a show about kids’ lives and adults’ lives. If sexuality is not a part of that, then you’re ignoring one of the crucial elements to our existence.”

Riverdale Season 1 Episode 1 started spot-on with the sexual theme – Archie and Miss Grundy’s erotic relationship, Betty and Veronica’s kiss and Blossom twins’ mystery romance. There will be more angles to the sexuality theme that will create complications down the road for the characters, Sprouse added.

“It’s [sexuality] deeply intertwined. It’s not just the cherry on top, or a little salt and pepper. It’s very much part of the dish, and it’s one of the reasons things are getting complicated.”

As for Betty and Veronica’s romance, the actresses stated clearly that kiss was it for their characters. Camila Mendes, who plays the character of Veronica, said that she is not surprised that fans want Betty and Veronica to be together.

“I’m actually not very surprised. I feel like there’s a lot of erotic fan fiction out there, that people have done for Archie Comics. It’s expected, but we’re friends. There’s that one moment in the pilot, but that’s about it.”

During her interview with TV Line, Mendes says that might not be now but Veronica’s bisexuality may get discovered in the future.

“It wouldn’t be out of the question for her to be bisexual, and maybe she is, and maybe that’s something that could be explored one day. But it’s not something we’ve really decided on.”

Even actress Madelaine Petsch, who is seen playing the role of Cheryl Blossom, stated clear that there definitely is something very personal between her and her twin brother Jason Blossom but it’s not sexual.

“We have this joke on set: We call it ‘twincest.’ She’s not in love with him in an intimate and sexual way. It’s that he’s the only person who’s ever shown her unconditional love, and [he’s] the only person she’s ever unloaded unconditional love back to. So, it’s a very awkward, weird place for her when she loses him to realize she’s so in love with him and so obsessed with him because no one loves her like he did.”

Riverdale television show is written by Archie Comics’ chief creative officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and produced by Greg Berlanti. The series will mainly focus on ups and downs of Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead’s life.

The darker and erotic television series is also going to revolve around the Jason Blossom’s murder mystery. With everyone trying to guess the main culprit behind the death of one of the Blossom twins, KJ Apa, playing the role of Archie, says that it might be Jughead.

“You’re trying to find out who it is, but then the next script comes out and you’re like, “No, it can’t be that because now this has happened.” I’ve got no clue. I’d like it to be Jughead, but I don’t think it’s going to be him. I think it’s going to be a big surprise. I think I’ll be really surprised by it. I can’t wait to find out.”

There is so much that will get uncovered in the upcoming episodes of The CW series. Riverdale Season 1 Episode 3 will premiere today on Netflix. Hook on to the series and tell us in comments which characters you love the most.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]