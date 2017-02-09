Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Rumored Affairs Revealed In New Documentary

A new documentary threatens to reveal all of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s darkest secrets. While the estranged couple continues their nasty custody battle in court, what will the new film reveal about their shocking marriage?

Daily Mail reports that filmmaker Ian Halperin is currently working on a documentary that promises to disclose confidential details about their ugly divorce, including the true reason why they called it quits.

“This is the definitive film about Brangelina and a lot of secrets are going to come out,” an insider shared. “Ian has covered every cough and spit of their relationship and will reveal the real reasons behind Angelina filing for divorce.”

The insider claims that the film will also reveal how Pitt and Jolie actually separated long before the actress filed in September 2016. “The biggest shock will be his claim that the couple were apart more than a year prior to their break-up.”

According to The Wrap, Halperin has worked on numerous celebrity projects over the years, including Unmasked: The Final Years of Michael Jackson and Celine Dion: Behind the Fairytale. The investigative journalist also directed a documentary about Jackson’s life back in 2010, Gone Too Soon.

In addition to exposing details about Pitt and Jolie’s marriage, Enstarz reports that the documentary will explain why Pitt parted ways with Jennifer Aniston. Given the timing of Pitt’s romance with Jolie – which began around the same time he divorced Aniston – many suspected that Jolie was to blame for the breakup. The documentary, however, claims that their marriage was already on the fritz well before Pitt and Jolie hooked up on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

In fact, the doc claims that Aniston believes she “dodged a bullet” in the divorce, especially when his drug and alcohol use is considered. Brad Pitt is allegedly trying to clean up while he continues to fight for joint custody of his six kids.

Of course, the documentary will also explore the infamous incident on the private plane between Pitt and his oldest son Maddox. Shortly after Jolie filed for divorce, reports surfaced that Pitt had physically abused the teenager on a private plane. The actor was later cleared of all the allegations.

An inside source close to Halperin told Radar Online that the film will also feature new interviews with both Pitt and Jolie. The nature of the interviews are unknown, though they promise to divulge shocking secrets about their marriage.

“There will be a lot of never-before-seen footage,” the insider shared. “There will be never-before-seen interviews with Brad and Angelina themselves. There are interviews with those closest to them. And all of the interviews are on the record! No expense was spared!”

Whether or not the film will show Pitt or Jolie in a negative light is yet to be seen. Halperin, however, assured fans that both sides of the story will be explored. “I can unequivocally say that it takes two to tango,” he stated.

“There are at least a few things that people are going to say ‘whoa’ to,'” the source continued. “This is a rock-solid film, but it will definitely raise some eyebrows.”

Fortunately, there won’t be a long wait before the documentary is released. Halperin has reportedly already finished the film, titled Broken: The Incredible Story of Brangelina, and is planning on releasing it within a few weeks.

Pitt and Jolie have not commented on the rumors surrounding the shocking documentary. They are currently in the midst of a heated custody battle and just released a joint statement about keeping the divorce private moving forward.

