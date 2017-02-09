Milo Yiannopoulos Quotes: What Do This Gay Conservative’s Words Mean? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Thea Conrad and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Milo Yiannopoulos quotes are controversial and sometimes surprising. They cause you to be taken aback, then stop and think. Some people think they’re “racist,” and/or “sexist,” but what does the self-professed “gay conservative” and unapologetic Donald Trump supporter really mean when he says the things that he does? This is an attempt to decipher the significance of his words so both the people who love him and those who hate him can come to understand him better.

We’ve all been there, when we’ve said something mean, stupid or too dreadfully honest, and instantly we wish there was a way to take the words that just flew out of our mouth back. That’s where the phrase “insert foot in mouth” came from, but does Yiannopoulos ever feel the need to rewind time and put his foot in his mouth?

Most importantly, is there any truth to his what some would say “outrageous” claims?

The following two Milo Yiannopoulos quotes are from an article by Milo that he wrote for Breitbart, a right-wing publication that he’s a chief editor of. It’s an opinion piece detailing his thoughts on the reaction from liberals to the Pulse Nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida, which took place in mid-June, 2016.

“Muslims are allowed to get away with almost anything. “…politicians and the media routinely turn a blind eye to the kind of sexism and homophobia that would instantly end the career of a non-Muslim conservative…”

If one did not know where these two quotes specifically came from and what they are in response to (especially the first one), it’s easy to see how Yiannopoulos is viewed as hateful and bigoted. For instance, the term “Muslims” in the quote is misleading as there are Muslims living all over the world, so is Milo saying that any Muslim in the world can get away with doing whatever they wish regardless of the consequences?

No, that’s not what he’s saying. He’s saying that he believes Western-society Muslims are able to get away with way more than non-Muslims, and he also believes that progressives took the side of Islam over the side of the LGBTQ community in the aftermath of the Orlando attack.

This next Milo Yiannopoulos quote comes from another Breitbart article he wrote entitled “Science Proves It: Fat-Shaming Works”.

“With a little effort, we can help fat people help themselves.”

What Milo is talking about here is the “fat acceptance” movement, which seeks to normalize and glorify obesity, something he and others of similar mindsets disagree with on a grand scale.

Though not as much so as the first quote about Muslims, this quote does deceive when used by itself. People may think, “does Milo hate fat people?”

I can’t answer that, only he can. However, this Yiannopoulos quote means that he hates the fat acceptance movement, and there’s a difference between hating what a movement represents and hating the people the movement specifically targets.

Using Black Lives Matter as an example, it is not just black people who support it, but people of different races as well, so how one feels about Black Lives Matter is not necessarily the same as how they feel about black people.

“Women don’t work as hard [as men].”

The above quote seems very sexist on the surface, but quotes, like everything else, can be taken out of context.

Milo Yiannopoulos has explained numerous times why the gender pay gap is a myth, one of the reasons being that, overall, females simply don’t put in the same amount of work in one lifetime as a male does in his lifetime, and this is what makes it seem as if women don’t get paid as much as men for the same work when, in fact, they do.

According to Yiannopoulos, feminists and others who push the wage gap myth are mistaking wages with earnings, as they’re not one in the same. “Wages” are what someone gets paid for the work they do, like $17/hour for example. “Earnings” are the amount of money someone makes.

Let’s say a man and a woman who work the same job get paid seventeen dollars per hour for eight hours of work, meaning they each earn $136 before taxes. In twenty years time, even if that same man and woman get paid the same amount for the same work, it’s much more likely the woman will still have earned less, because when all is said and done, women as a whole live their lives differently than men and don’t put in the same amount of time as men. The most obvious example of this is pregnancy and childbirth. After having a baby, it’s not the man who must stay home to physically recover, it’s the woman, and there’s really no denying this reality.

There are myriad reasons women don’t work as much in their lifetime as men, and this is where the gender pay gap stems from. So if feminists really wish to correct it, they need to find a way to tell women to take less time off work, because then eventually the pay gap may cease to exist.

“Anyone who has spent five seconds in my company, or two seconds in my bedroom knows that I am not a white supremacist.”

Milo is accused all the time of being a white supremacist. If had to guess the reasons for this I would say it’s because he’s white (obviously), he works for Breitbart, an organization that has been falsely accused of promoting “hate speech” by much of the left, and he’s a Donald Trump supporter.

According to Merriam-Webster, a white supremacist is someone “who believes that the white race is inherently superior to other races and that white people should have control over people of other races.”

As far as Milo Yiannopolous quotes go, I’ve never come across one which suggested that he believes whites are superior to other races or that white people, just because they’re white, should be able to dictate the lives of non-whites. I know there are some out there who believe anyone who likes Trump is automatically a racist and/or white supremacist, but you can apply what I just said about Yiannopoulos to the current U.S. president. Also, I’ve learned from my own research that the reasons people think Donald Trump is racist are seriously flawed, so I’m inclined to believe the reasons people think Milo is racist are likely to be just as misguided.

And my favorite Yiannopoulos quote of all.

“First and foremost, I’m a journalist. My business is the truth.”

This is the frame of mind every journalist should have, but journalism is currently in decline, as news writers are more concerned with making money than providing consumers with what they seek: the truth.

Perhaps this is a reason why Yiannopoulos is so hated, because he doesn’t care about offending others, something that comes with the territory of reporting the true ugliness of this world. The truth hurts.

Do Milo Yiannopoulos quotes offend you, or do they feel like a breath of fresh air in a society drenched in political correctness? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

