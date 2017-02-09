Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan’s Pool Sex Scene To Feature In ‘Fifty Shades’ DVD?

Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan’s most-awaited erotic thriller drama, Fifty Shades Darker is scheduled to release on February 10. Millions of enthusiast from around the world are super excited to see some raunchy sex scene between Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. Although, viewers of this movie are going to be disappointed because a major sex scene from the film has been edited out from the final cut.

Ever since the Fifty Shades Darker‘s extended trailer has released online, the supporters of this erotic drama are anxiously waiting for the release.

In the released trailer, Anastasia was shown upset after being dominated by Christian and decides that she needs some time alone to think about the grounds of their relationship. Apart from this drama, the trailer showed many sex sequences between Dakota and Jamie like their make-out session in the shower, few sensual cuddling sequences in Christian’s red room.

However, many of the book lovers were anxiously waiting for the pool table sex scene, which apparently will be not be shown in the theater.

During Dakota’s recent conversation with USA Today, she shared that the viewers will get to see a lot of sex scenes between her and Jamie’s character.

“There are more sex scenes in this one than the first one,” Johnson revealed to the outlet. “And some cut out of it,” Dornan interjected. For this, Dakota revealed the truth about the pool table scene.

“The whole pool table scene that we literally spent a week filming.”

When asked if that particular sex scene will make it to the DVD version of the movie, Jamie simple stated, “it better be.”

Now, fans can only hope that the most talked sex scene from the Fifty Shades Darker should make it to the DVDs and Blu-ray disks.

“You are the master of my heart, Mr. Grey.” Who’s ready for a girls’ night out? #FiftyShadesDarker – in theaters Friday. A photo posted by Fifty Shades Darker (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Feb 8, 2017 at 11:03am PST

Apart from this, there are a lot of unanswered question regarding the upcoming sequels of Fifty Shades of Grey.

The released trailer showed a lot of intense situations but did not show any character without any clothes. Even the backless shots of Dakota Johnson were captured so beautifully that it’s hard to imagine that the film is an adaption of a bestselling erotic romance book.

Meanwhile, many are wondering whether they get to see Jamie Dornan shedding all his clothes in front of the camera or not.

Jamie addressed these speculations about him showing his manhood in the upcoming parts. During his earlier conversation with the Entertainment Weekly, when it was asked to him whether the filmgoers will get to see his penis in the upcoming sequels, the actor replied with the modesty that everyone has to wait till the film releases to know these answers.

“The truth is that I don’t know the answer to that. You’ll have to wait and see,” he joked about the same.

This would not be for the first time when Dornan encountered with the questions of him showing his manhood in the film. When the first part of the franchise was under production, Jamie did an interview for Variety, in which he revealed that showing his penis on the screen was never discussed with the film’s director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

“They were privy to everything, just not my manhood. It’s like one of those little satchels that Robin Hood or someone of that era would have tied on to his belt. There’s no back. It’s tiny. I mean, it’s not tiny! Because it’s got to hold a lot.”

That being said, Fifty Shades Darker is going to offer a lot of sex scenes and intense drama between Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. Are you disappointed not to see the raunchy sex scene between Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey on the big screen? Sound off your comments below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]