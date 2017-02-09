Eileen Davidson: Dorit Kemsley Is Trying Too Hard To Fit In By Repeating Gossip

Eileen Davidson is very close with Lisa Rinna, as the two of them have really bonded after their time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Eileen and Lisa often hang out and they appear to have a great friendship, but they are both criticized by their co-stars. While Davidson has been criticized for being too opinionated, Rinna has been criticized for talking too much about issues she knows very little about. So, it makes sense that these two are friends, as Rinna talks a lot and Davidson shares her critical view on what Lisa says. But when Eileen watched Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she wasn’t happy with what she saw from Dorit Kemsley.

According to a new Bravo report, Eileen Davidson was shocked to see that Dorit simply couldn’t stop talking about Lisa Rinna behind her back. When Dorit sat down with Rinna and Eileen a few weeks ago to sort out their issues, she revealed that she was done talking about people behind their backs. However, during Tuesday’s episode of the show, Dorit quickly brought up Rinna’s bag of vitamin pills again for the second time, trying to make a gossip session out of it.

“Didn’t Dorit say that she was done talking behind people’s backs last week? I guess she wasn’t. At the group dinner in Mexico, Dorit brought up Lisa R.’s pill bag again. She didn’t mention how enthusiastically she had laughed and declared her love for Lisa R. about the Xanax joke or that the bag of pills was really a bag of vitamins. Furthermore, she’d already used this gossip on Lisa Vanderpump last week. So at dinner, Dorit and Lisa V. both knew the truth but chose not to clarify. The way it was talked about totally misrepresented the situation. Like anyone needed to add more fuel to this fire,” Eileen Davidson explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, pointing out Dorit’s inconsistencies.

On last week’s episode, Kemsley had already tried to bring it up to Vanderpump, hinting that Rinna was walking around with a large bag of pills, as if to hint that she was popping pills. Eileen Davidson wasn’t there at the time, but she did see her attempt as gossip. During the pill bag reveal, Rinna told the girls that it was mostly vitamins and a few headache pills, but Kemsley made it seem like it was all Xanax and that her co-star had a serious problem. While Eileen Davidson may know her friend too well to know that it is true, she does have some personal issues herself she’s working through. As she revealed on this week’s episode, Davidson has been going to therapy to deal with her feelings, as she had lost quite a few family members over the past couple of years.

“I’ve been continuing to process my grief with the help of my wonderful therapist Kelly. Right now, I’m grieving the loss of my mother while trying to be a mother. Raising another teenager is already hard. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t worried about how my emotions affect Jesse. Kelly has been helping me see that denying my grief is not the answer. It’s a journey! But so is life,” Eileen Davidson explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, revealing that she is working on her personal issues.

