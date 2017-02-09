Stephen Curry Calls Donald Trump An ‘A**’ As #BoycottUnderArmour Tweets Continue

Stephen Curry is no fan of President Donald Trump. One day after Under Armor CEO Kevin Plank had publicly praised the president and referred to him as an “asset” to America, the Golden State Warriors superstar guard had no reservations about going against Plank’s statement. And that all took place as the hashtag “#BoycottUnderArmour” continued to trend on social media.

According to Sporting News, Stephen Curry has generally stayed away from making his political opinions felt in public. This was especially true when he was asked in 2016 about a North Carolina law that requires transgender people to use bathrooms and locker rooms corresponding to their gender at birth. While Curry had said that “no one should be discriminated against,” the North Carolina native shied away from commenting about the law itself.

That drew a lot of criticism from people who felt that one of the NBA’s most talented and recognizable players shouldn’t have played it so safe with his comments on the matter. But by the looks of things, Stephen Curry isn’t shy about taking it to Donald Trump, what with the chief executive of Under Armour seemingly in support of the president in one way or another.

Speaking to the Mercury News on Wednesday, Curry was asked primarily about what Plank had said on Tuesday, in the light of Curry being one of Under Armour’s top endorsers. That led to one memorable quote from the two-time NBA MVP, as he specifically referenced Plank calling Trump an “asset.”

“I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et’ from asset.”

The surprise Stephen Curry felt upon hearing pro-Donald Trump comments from Under Armour’s big boss was another topic he talked about, this time doing so in greater detail.

“I spent all day yesterday on the phone with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank’s camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue. Based off the release that KP sent out this morning, and what he told me last night, that’s the Under Armour that I know. That’s the brand I know he’s built and one that, as of Wednesday afternoon, is something that I’m standing on.”

Curry was referring to a talk he had with Plank on Tuesday, where the CEO explained that his calling Donald Trump an “asset” was strictly related to business. According to the Mercury News, Plank chose to “distance himself” from Trump’s remarks and controversial policies that have earned the ire of minority groups, Muslims, women, and other groups.

Under Armour had also issued a prepared statement on Wednesday explaining that Plank is part of a think tank composed of “private industry powers” trying to facilitate change in the United States. Curry had also referred to this in his Mercury News interview when he said this was consistent with the “Under Armour I know.”

“Kevin Plank was recently invited at the request of the President of the United States, to join the American Manufacturing Council as part of a distinguished group of business leaders,” Under Armour’s statement read in part. “He joined CEOs from companies such as Dow Chemical, Dell, Ford, GE, and Tesla, among others to begin an important dialogue around creating jobs in America.”

Under Armour’s statement was, in addition, prepared after the athletic wear company was pilloried on Twitter, as users registered their disgust by posting the hashtag #BoycottUnderArmour and convincing their followers to do the same. According to the Los Angeles Times, there were some users who had gone as far as selling their stock in the company, and others who asked people on Twitter to burn their Under Armour shoes in protest.

Meanwhile, Curry’s seeming anti-Trump sentiments don’t appear to be affecting his status as an Under Armour endorser. He is under contract with the company through 2024, and Curry was quoted as saying that Plank’s membership in the aforementioned think tank does not affect his status with the company. What may be worth noting, however, is Stephen Curry’s concern that Donald Trump’s core values may soon be aligned with those of Under Armour.

“If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am.”

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]