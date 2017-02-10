Kristen Stewart Goes All Out To Support Stella Maxwell In Tommy Hilfiger Show

Kristen Stewart is one supportive girlfriend! The Twilight actress proudly attended the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show in Venice, California to show her support for Stella Maxwell.

On Wednesday, February 8, Kristen was spotted at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show. The 26-year-old actress openly showed her support for rumored girlfriend Stella who was walking at the said event.

The Personal Shopper star dressed in a low-key yet stunning outfit during the star-studded event. Stewart donned simple canvas sneakers matched with a faded hoodie and black skinny jeans. The actress looked very casual yet chic with her padlock necklace accentuating her white V-neck shirt.

During the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show, Stella strutted the runway with her striped pants partnered with a mid-length rise and chunky rings on her fingers. The Belgium-born model looks sexy while hitting the runway alongside other gorgeous supermodels including Gigi and Bella Hadid.

#KristenStewart attends the #TommyXGigi fashion show to support girlfriend #StellaMaxwell! A photo posted by Just Jared (@justjared) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:10pm PST

Earlier that evening, Stewart and Maxwell hung out together in the hotel lobby. Onlookers were quick to notice that the two were cozy with each other. Kristen even wrapped her arm around Stella as they crouched down together. After the star-studded Tommy Hilfiger fashion show, Kristen and Stella were spotted leaving the venue and spent time together.

This is not the first time that the couple was spotted getting cozy in public. Kristen and Stella have been spending a lot of time with each other, adding fuel to speculations that things are getting quite serious between them. It can be recalled that the Adventure Land actress and Victoria’s Secret model were photographed kissing each other inside a car during their romantic getaway in Milan.

Stewart and Maxwell were also seen holding hands while getting in touch with their inner child during a fun night out at Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California. The two were all smiles as they rode the roller coaster and played games in the amusement park.

And just recently, Kristen and Stella were spotted in the Soho area as they went on a shopping spree. Maxwell clutched a large shopping bag to her chest while walking alongside the casual looking Stewart.

Despite being mum about the real score between them, sources close to the duo confirmed to People that they are officially dating. The source also revealed that Kristen and Stella are having fun with each other’s company.

“Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell. They are having fun.”

On December last year, the two spent more time together that intensified their dating rumors. Stella often visits Kristen in Savannah, Georgia while filming a movie about Lizzie Borden. Onlookers on the set were quick to notice the duo’s closeness.

“When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her,” a source revealed. “She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun.” The source also added that Stewart seems to be “very happy with Stella around.”

Rumors of the two dating started when they were spotted leaving the Met Gala last year and were seen leaving an afterparty together. Since then, the pair has been flaunting each other in public. Despite the lack of admission, action speaks louder than words for Kristen and Stella.

Stewart is not new to having a very public relationship. It can be recalled that the actress has been quite controversial last year due to her colorful love life. Kristen was previously in a relationship with Alicia Cargile before being involved with singer St. Vincent. Both relationships have been intently watched by many as Kristen became more open about her preference.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]