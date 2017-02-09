Drake Says He Has ‘Something Special’ With Nicki Minaj After Meek Mill Diss

Drake is teasing that he has “something special” with Nicki Minaj after Nicki’s ex-boyfriend Meek Mill took serious aim at the rapper last week as their years long feud continues.

Amid rampant reports about his love life, having been linked to Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Nicki over the past few weeks, Drake recently told fans that “something special” may be in the works with Minaj while speaking to the crowd during a recent concert.

According to concertgoers who attended a recent Drake show in London, Drake couldn’t stop gushing over Nicki, telling the crowd that he’d just gotten off the phone with the “Anaconda” singer.

“I just got off the phone with Nicki and she told me to tell y’all hello,” Drake told the crowd in London per to DanceHallHipHop.com, before teasing that he and Minaj, as well as fellow rapper Lil Wayne, could team up for a big concert in the U.K. this summer.

“We might have to do something special,” Drake teased amid his feud with Nicki’s ex-boyfriend Meek. “We might have to do some Young Money reunion s*** out here this summer.”

Drake’s big tease comes after he, Nicki, and Lil Wayne reunited in the studio, as both Minaj and Drake took social media to show off photos of themselves together while appearing to work on new music last week.

Notably, Nicki and Drake’s big reunion and the rapper’s subsequent promise of “something special” came after months of animosity between himself and Minaj’s former boyfriend Meek Mill, who made it known that he was seriously unhappy after seeing the two together.

Capital Xtra reported that Meek made it pretty clear that his nasty feud with Drake certainly isn’t over after seeing him in the studio with Nicki and reportedly headed to Snapchat on February 3 to tell the rapper to “keep” Minaj.

“That n**** can keep her LOL,” Meek allegedly wrote on Snapchat alongside the photo both Minaj and Mill uploaded to Instagram of their studio reunion, before the site claimed that Meek then went on to leak Drake’s private Snapchat name.

The latest diss came after years of feud drama between the two, which it’s thought may have first started over Nicki Minaj, as Drake and Minaj’s friendship reportedly caused some major tension between the couple during their relationship.

Meek even threatened Drake to a fight in the days that preceded his breakup with Minaj, posting a video to Instagram to challenge the “Take Care” rapper to get into the ring with him.

“I’d break Drizzy the f*** up for $5 mill,” Mill said amid his nasty feud with Drake in the video according to Billboard, in which Meek also claimed that he was “gonna let Nicki be the ring girl.”

But while Drake has not yet commented on reports claiming that his relationship with Minaj is anything other that platonic, Hollywood Life did allege last year that the rapper was hoping to start dating Minaj and was supposedly waiting for her to be single.

“She’s the epitome of everything he wants in a woman,” a source said of how Drake feels about Nicki back in October, claiming that the rapper is supposedly “infatuated with her.”

A source also went on to allege to the site following Nicki’s split with Meek that she was leaning on Drake during the difficult time while he was thought to be dating Jennifer Lopez, claiming that Drake had been telling friends that he was “happy” Minaj and Mill called it quits while blasting his fellow rapper as a “loser.”

“Drake’s hella happy they’re over but wants to make sure that Nicki’s cool and that she’s not hurting or anything. He cares about her,” an insider revealed of Minaj and Drake’s relationship.

“He’s going to be there for Nicki. That’s his girl. His friend. She’s like family,” continued the source of how Drake allegedly took care of Minaj at the time. “They have a five year plus friendship and that means everything to him. He’s going to be there for Nicki during this time.”

What do you think of Drake teasing “something special” with Nicki Minaj?

