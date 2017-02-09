Lisa Vanderpump Warned ‘RHOBH’ Newbie: Kim Richards’ Sobriety Is Off Limits

Lisa Vanderpump has had her ups and downs with Kyle Richards over the years while filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Their primary issues have been the lack of support of one another throughout their friendship. In the past, Vanderpump has questioned Richards’ loyalty to her, because she never backed her up during arguments. Richards felt that Lisa was strong enough to take on her own arguments, but Vanderpump wanted love and support. So rather than going back and forth, Vanderpump is now stepping up and defending both Kyle and Kim Richards.

According to a new Bravo report, Lisa Vanderpump is now opening up about how she felt when she sat down with Eden Sassoon, who had been talking about Kim’s sobriety on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. When the ladies traveled to Mexico, Vanderpump told Richards about the comments that Lisa Rinna had made to Eden about Kyle being her enabler and Kim being close to death. Richards was just as shocked as viewers when this comment was made.

“Kyle was pretty certain that the subject matter was, once again, to be largely dwelling on the same conversation. Eden was new to the group and had an intensity. The opinion seemed to be so focused on Kim’s sobriety it made little sense to be so vociferous in her opinion when she had very few interactions with either of them,” Lisa Vanderpump explains in her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Bravo, sharing that it did seem odd that Eden would have an opinion about Kim’s sobriety considering she had never really talked to Kim.

As Lisa Rinna pointed out during Tuesday’ episode of the show, Eden had lost her own sister to an overdose and she saw herself in Kim and Kyle. And she just wanted to help from afar. But as Kyle pointed out, spreading stories wasn’t going to help. And Lisa Vanderpump couldn’t agree more, as she explains that she warned Eden about her desire to help out. The Richards sisters were off limits.

“I had firmly and unequivocally warned Eden that I was not willing to partake in conversations against Kyle and Kim. Kim was, for all intents and purposes, doing rather well. She would not benefit in any way from outsiders questioning her sobriety that she struggles to maintain. Outsiders also includes LR since little, if any, time has been spent in her company,” Lisa Vanderpump continues in her Bravo blog.

It sounds like Vanderpump really wants to protect her friendship with Richards, as the two of them finally came to some kind of resolution last year. They agreed to stand up for one another and Lisa is proving that she has her back. She doesn’t want people talking about Richards behind her back. And Lisa was ready to shut down any sobriety rumors about Kim, even if Eden had the best intentions of helping.

“Our history is too deep. The fabric of our relationships has been woven from a multitude of experiences, as we have endured a myriad of scenarios that have challenged our relationships.

At times we have faltered but often, when challenged, you emerge stronger as a result, and I was resolute in my defense of both of them and not willing to engage without making that clear where my loyalties lay,” Lisa Vanderpump reveals about her friendship with Kyle Richards, according to Bravo, explaining that despite their ups and downs over the years, she doesn’t want to see people come into the group and gossip about Kim.

What do you think of Lisa Vanderpump’s comments about Kim Richards’ sobriety and her friendship with Kyle? Do you praise Vanderpump for standing up for Kyle and their friendship?

