Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Get Steamy: Why She’s In ‘Voice’ War Against Him!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren’t about to let the icy cold of winter deter them from parading their affection. Spotted locked in a steamy embrace, the two singers whose romance blossomed when both were coaches on The Voice spent some time together recently before the singing competition begins again. But this season on The Voice, there’s a surprise in store for viewers, with another coach, Alicia Keys, revealing that she, Gwen and coach Adam Levine have teamed up in a war to trounce Blake.

Although more than a year has passed since Stefani and Shelton began to date, “they still can’t keep their hands off one another,” pointed out ET.

Gwen and Blake took her children on a short vacation to Big Bear Lake in California. In addition to Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, Stefani’s brother and his wife joined them. But despite turning their stay at a local hotel into a family affair, the country music star and Gwen found time for romance.

An observer revealed to ET that Stefani and Shelton were seen “kissing and taking selfies” during a visit to a park prior to their return to Los Angeles.

“They looked happy and loved up, showing a lot of PDA, hugging and kissing.”

As for what Shelton has planned for their Valentine’s Day together, he confessed that he tends to procrastinate. He joked about the day devoted to romance.

“I think she knows it’s going to be Valentine’s Day, so I can’t really surprise her with that,” teased Shelton. “I’m one of those guys that’s always last minute, like, ‘Oh dammit. It’s here, it’s here!’ Get some flowers or something.”

And although Blake admitted that he’s not good at planning surprises when it comes to Valentine’s Day,” he promised that he and Gwen will “definitely celebrate.”

When it comes to Stefani’s turn in a coach chair on The Voice, however, the main celebration that she, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys hope to do is to celebrate a win over Shelton, reported Rare Country.

Even though the romance between the country music crooner and Gwen continues to blossom, that relationship behind the scenes won’t prevent them from getting involved in a heated competition on the Voice stage. When Shelton and Stefani reunite as coaches for season 12 of The Voice, Gwen will join Adam and Alicia in teaming up against her boyfriend.

Keys revealed the details of the three Voice coaches’ war against Shelton.

“We’re all against Blake pretty much, because we’re angry at him. The three of us are totally one thousand percent against Blake.”

Vowing that “one day we are going to bring him down,” Alicia is joined by Levine and Stefani in taking on Blake as the Voice coach with the highest number of wins. Shelton took home his fifth win last season with Texas country singer Sundance Head. In addition, Gwen reportedly is upset with her boyfriend because he previously stole one of her contestants, Craig Wayne Boyd.

But it’s not just a one-sided battle.

“She’s had a little bit of a taste of it,” said Blake about competing with Stefani on The Voice. “And I think she’s also got a score to settle with me and with all the coaches honestly. Make no mistake we’re all here to win this thing.”

Season 12 of The Voice debuts February 27 on NBC.

Those following Blake’s romance with Gwen have been speculating about when he’ll pop the question. Is there a chance that Shelton and Stefani could become engaged during this season of The Voice?

Radar Online reported that there have been some challenges in their relationship, noting that “Gwen Stefani is freaking out over spending time apart” from her boyfriend.

“They’re supposed to be finalizing their wedding plans, but Blake’s jetting off on a grueling new tour,” an insider told Radar.

Stefani and Shelton are planning to tie the knot this spring, according to the publication. However, Blake has a tour planned, “Doing It to Country Songs,” that will take him away from planning the ceremony with Gwen. She “offered to go with him but he insists she would just be bored,” added the source.

“She can’t help but feel as though he’s trying to get away and have a break from her for a little while,” according to the insider.

