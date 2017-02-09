Lady Gaga And Taylor Kinney Reportedly Reunited And Shacking Up At Super Bowl

Lady Gaga’s romance with Taylor Kinney is heating back up. After shacking up during Super Bowl weekend, the former couple’s relationship is reportedly back on track. Will they make things work this time around?

An inside source told Radar Online that Kinney was spotted cheering Gaga on during her epic Super Bowl half-time show. Not only is Kinney Gaga’s biggest fan, but he’s also ready to get serious once again.

“Gaga and Taylor are still seeing each other low-key right now and Taylor did, in fact, go with her to Texas,” the insider revealed. “They have not really stopped seeing each other, physically, and she has not gotten romantically involved with anyone because she is still very much in love with Taylor.”

The pair allegedly rented a private mansion for the event and spent the entire week in each other’s company. According to AOL, Kinney was in attendance during the Super Bowl and didn’t hide his excitement when Gaga took the stage.

In fact, the Chicago Fire star went crazy in the stands during Gaga’s performance, which included the songs, “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance,” “Born This Way,” “Just Dance,” “Million Reasons,” and “Telephone.”

The two have dated on-and-off again over the years but called it quits last summer after rumors surfaced that Kinney was caught cheating. The couple announced their split on social media and blamed their busy schedules for the breakup.

“Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other,” Lady Gaga explained.

The singer later opened up about the split and hinted that the feelings they shared weren’t mutual. “I think women love very hard,” she shared. “We love men. We just love with everything we have. And sometimes I don’t know that that love is met with the type of dignity that we wish it would be met with. You know, we’re not trying to make you less of a man. We just want you to love us as deeply and as wholesomely and as fully as we love you.”

Based on Kinney’s actions over the weekend, it looks like their romance is back on. For Gaga, she only needed a little time away from Kinney to get her life back on track.

“She just needed to go off and find herself. Now that her career is back on track, it is just a matter of time before they go public with their relationship again,” the insider added.

That being said, Daily Mail reports that Kinney may not have been at the big game. The image of Kinney that surfaced online was actually from back in 2015 when he attended a football game. Even still, the photo sent Gaga’s fans into a frenzy about the possibility of the couple getting back together.

Even if Gaga and Kinney aren’t back together, Bustle reports that they remain good friends. During a recent radio interview with Howard Stern, Gaga revealed that she and Kinney still communicate and are very close.

“I’m actually very close to Taylor,” she said. “He’s been my lover and my friend for a long time.”

Gaga later added that she doesn’t like the idea of Kinney seeing other women. “I’m not going to throw a f**king party!” she exclaimed.

Of course, there’s no telling if Gaga and Kinney are truly back together or not. Given Gaga’s openness about the relationship, fans can only hope she clears up the matter soon.

Until then, Taylor is busy working on the upcoming season of Chicago Fire while Gaga is preparing for her upcoming Joanne tour.

[Featured Image by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Operation Smile]