Kim Zolciak Back On ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ And At War With Kenya Moore

Kim Zolciak is headed back to her roots to stir up trouble on Real Housewives of Atlanta. A new promo for the Bravo hit reveals that Kim is coming back to the show for a few episodes and while she is there, she’ll definitely be exchanging verbal blows with Kenya Moore.

RHOA has already had a good deal of Season 9 drama with Kenya Moore and Matt Jordan’s explosive split. There has also been quite a bit of back and forth between Kenya and Sheree Whitfield, another series original cast member who recently returned. Now it looks like Kim Zolciak is also coming back, even if just for a few episodes. We can’t help but wonder if Bravo is testing the waters to see if adding Kim to the mix might be the infusion of drama that the peach holders need in order to bring ratings to somewhere near the level that Nene Leakes was bringing in.

❤ A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:10am PST

Bravo has just released a new Real Housewives of Atlanta extended trailer to tease what is coming up for the rest of Season 9. Kim Zolciak’s return to the show has been hinted about for some time and it seems that a lot of her fans would love to see her come back to where she started. Now they have a chance to see Kim square up with old foes and hopefully even make amends with old friends.

Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak will come face to face at Sheree Whitfield’s party to celebrate finally finishing Chateau Sheree after years of construction. It is unclear what sets the women off but in the teaser, Kenya lashes out at Kim, saying:

“Your husband doesn’t have a job right now, so worry about that.”

Always coming at everyone with the low blows, Kenya is referring to the fact that Kroy Biermann was cut from the Buffalo Bills last season before he even got a chance to play. There was speculation about whether he would return to the Atlanta Falcons but that was just rumors at best. Kroy has made it clear that he wants another NFL team to show some interest and pick him up but so far, no one is biting.

Loved my makeup @rokael_lizama ❤ A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

That didn’t stop Kim from taking a few shots right back at Kenya Moore, who just recently ended a very disturbing relationship with her personal trainer ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan. Kim went straight for Kenya’s weak spot, blasting back at her RHOA foe with:

“B***h, you want to be me! You want to have a baby; you can’t. You want to have a man; you f**king don’t. Bye!”

And mic drop! There’s not really much that Kenya can say after the huge truth bomb that Kim dropped on her. She probably wishes she’d just left Kim alone at the party instead of trying to go toe-to-toe with her about money. Of course, Kenya tried to return the diss by going after Kim’s camera tricks but after the huge zinger about not having any kids or a man, there’s not much Kenya could say to win this battle.

“Bye, b***h. I know I’m not a duck, like your lips,” Kenya shot back in an attempt to one up Kim’s biggest insult that we’ve seen so far.

News of Kim Zolciak’s return to Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 9 is piping hot and it’s still unclear just how many episodes she be in or if this was just a one-timer because of Sheree’s party. Here’s to hoping that Bravo is just testing the waters to see if it would be a good idea to bring Kim back on the show for a ratings boost.

Make sure you don’t miss the return of Kim Zolciak to Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c.

[Featured Image by John W. Ferguson/Getty Images]