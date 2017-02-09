‘Star Wars’ Spoof In The Works — ‘Scary Movie’ Team Continues ‘Lazy Comedy’?

Star Wars: The Force Awakens and other Lucasfilm movies move forward into the sci-fi genre, but what of the parody/spoof genre of film? The Scary Movie team of Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer will be moving forward as writers and directors of a new Star Wars spoof called Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens the Last Jedi Who Went Rogue, according an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter.

Yes, the title is probably as long as an opening scroll to the Lucasfilm movies and producing it will be Covert Media’s CEO Paul Hanson and Broken Road Productions’ Todd Garner. Hanson stands by the Meet The Spartans duo and figures that they have “tapped into what audiences love.”

“Jason and Aaron are a powerhouse duo who have proven time and time again that they are fully tapped into what audiences love. Their fearless take on pop culture has us beyond thrilled to tackle the world’s most popular franchise with the two of them leading us into a galaxy far, far away.”

John Campea mentioned that the aforementioned quoted of what “audiences love” are “small pockets of people,” according to the Collider Movie Talk correspondent. He did acknowledge that peoples’ tastes are subjective and some people like what they like, but according to Campea it was these type of spoof movies that had ruined the spoof genre which likely make most people now cringe at the idea of yet another film of this type coming out.

“These are the guys that single-handedly killed an entire genre.”

Campea’s comments can be heard at the beginning of this video.

(NSFW: Profanity)

He then referred to how these two creators of this new Star Wars spoof can no way be comparable to Mel Brooks. Spaceballs was a hit spoof that does tap the nostalgia bone for 80s fans and there were even rumors flying around about a Spaceballs sequel. Mel Brooks himself was even approached by TMZ about a question regarding a follow-up.

It was also cited by Collider that this is “lazy” comedy.

“None of these films are remotely funny or smart, as Seltzer and Friedberg’s angle is to simply recreate scenes from famous movies then add a fart joke, a dumb line, goofy makeup, etc. to take it “over the top.” This is far from the incisive wit of someone like Mel Brooks, and is instead an incredibly lazy way to capitalize on the success of a particular genre.”

Another piece of news here is that the Star Wars movie spoof is projected for a Fall 2017 shoot. Not much else is known beyond that and io9 had its deep criticisms of the project as well. They cited that the directors/writers started the 2000’s trend of popularizing a comedy slant on whatever big shot movies were blockbuster flicks at the time and then adding “d**k jokes” to them.

Star Wars has always been a butt of jokes in sketch comedies or any kind of comedy for that matter. After all mimicry is the sincerest form of flattery, right? Saturday Night Live had its recent sketch starring Adam Driver in a spoof of The Force Awakens. The bit was entitled Star Wars Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base. Although it’s a long title it is still small by comparison to Friedberg and Seltzer’s Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens the Last Jedi Who Went Rogue.

Of course you can’t but help get a chuckle out of the lengthy title since fans have been speculating the real franchise’s movie titles when they are pieced together with Star Wars 9 remaining a mystery. Perhaps this inspired the two spoof writers/directors?

How do you think this Star Wars spoof movie will do? Do you think it will have the potential to tickle the funny bone or do you think it’ll bring groans to the audience should they ever bring themselves to go see it? You never know, the comedy spoof duo could hit this one out of the park. We’ll see.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard /Getty Images]