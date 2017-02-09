‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Not In Touch With Ex-Husband Mike Shay

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay parted ways at the end of last year, but are they still in touch?

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week, the Vanderpump Rules star was asked about her divorce and revealed that she is completely done with her marriage.

“I don’t have the certificate yet, but mentally, emotionally, physically, in every single way,” she explained to host Andy Cohen, according to a report by The Daily Dish on February 7.

While Scheana Marie and Mike Shay aren’t currently in contact with one another, Scheana Marie told The Daily Dish last month that she hopes they can one day be friends.

At the time of their split, Scheana and Mike confirmed their plans for divorce with a statement to Us Weekly magazine.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” the statement read. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay were shown getting married during the third season of Vanderpump Rules, but by Season 4, their marriage had taken a turn for the worse. As fans will recall, Scheana Marie was seen opening up on the show about her husband’s heavy drinking and use of prescription pills. Although things between the now-estranged couple seemed to be nearing their end at that point, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay ultimately got to a better place in their marriage and last summer, they celebrated their 2-year anniversary with a trip to Hawaii.

News of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay’s potential split first hit the web in November of last year. At the time, TMZ shared a report with readers, which suggested Scheana Marie feared that her husband was off the wagon after several months of sobriety. The report also claimed Mike Shay had gone missing and cleaned out their joint bank account.

In response to the report, Scheana Marie stayed silent as Mike Shay took to Instagram where he shared a current photo of himself and assured fans that he was still sober and not missing.

“I am not missing. I am sober. I am Happy!!!” he wrote with the photo below. “Don’t believe everything you read. I love my wife and will always love my wife. Whatever is going on between us will stay between us! I love my family and my family loves me and a lot of things have been said out is protection and anger by many people. I just ready for the next chapter in my life!”

Weeks later, Scheana Marie’s split from Mike Shay was confirmed and in the weeks since, things between them have seemed to have grown further strained. In addition to the couple cutting ties with one another completely, Scheana Marie recently took a dig at Mike Shay on Twitter. Last month, after Stassi Schroeder shared a report claiming her co-star was supporting Mike Shay financially, Scheana Marie confirmed that she was a giver and re-tweeted Schroeder’s message.

To see more of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay, as well as their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]