‘Attack On Titan’ Season 2 Release Date, Theme Song Performer And Visual Release

The eagerly awaited Season 2 of Attack On Titan‘s premier date and a few more interesting details have been released. AOT Season 2, expected to be based on the manga of the same name, will return on April 1.

Attack On Titan, an immensely popular Japanese anime will have its season 2 premier on April 1. The first episode of Shingeki No Kyojin Season 2 will air on Tokyo MX at 22:00. Thereafter, a repeat telecast of the same has been scheduled to be broadcast on Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS). Created by mangaka Hajime Isayama, Attack On Titan follows the brave exploits of the Eilte Survey Corps that has been tasked with protecting the human settlements which have taken shelter behind giant walls. These walls protect the last of the humans from grotesque monsters called titans.

The original broadcast in Japan is in Japanese with no English subtitles. Fortunately, the simulcast of Attack On Titan has been scheduled to take place on the same day. Funimation is the official online distributor of AOT. The leading North American entertainment, anime, and foreign licensing company based in Flower Mound, Texas describes the series as follows:

“Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!”

Besides the premier date, the publishers have also announced the return of vocal artist who has agreed to perform the theme song for Season 2 of Attack On Titan. The returning talent on AOT now includes Revo’s best-selling theme song performers Linked Horizon. The musical group is expected to perform the opening song. The series is being prepped under Tetsuro Araki, who is the Chief Director. The series’ director is Masashi Koizuka. The characters in Season 2 of AOT have been designed by Kyoji Asano, while Satoshi Kadowaki and Ayumi Yamada are the animation directors. Season 2 has been edited by Aya Hida.

I’m excited! Attack on Titan Season 2 trailer. pic.twitter.com/p3DNUe8htj — kartina (@__kartina) January 29, 2017

Besides these talented individuals, the returning cast includes vocal artists who will be voicing the various characters in Attack on Titan. Eren Jaeger, the main character and protagonist of AOT is been voiced by Yuki Kaji, while Mikasa Ackerman, the leading lady in the AOT series will be voiced by Yui Ishikawa. Other voice artists working on other characters include Marina Inoue (Armin), Kisho Taniyama (Jean), Yu Shimamura (Annie), and many more. Essentially, the entire cast from Season 1 of Shingeki No Kyojin has come together to work on the upcoming season.

Attack On Titan Season 2 Air Date Revealed https://t.co/RKWKnbctLZ pic.twitter.com/XAk63s4o06 — GameSpot (@gamespot) February 7, 2017

Fans have complained about the significant delay between the two seasons of Attack On Titan. While there has been no official reason offered, fans theorize the delay can be attributed to the rather slow pace set by the manga on which the anime is based. However, as The Inquisitr recently reported, a recent artwork posted by one of the chief animators, hints there could lot more in the anime’s upcoming season than what was laid out in the original manga.

ATTACK ON TITAN Teases Season 2 New Theme Songhttps://t.co/79S3BQtwCS pic.twitter.com/j5tG92xOiT — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) February 7, 2017

A few promotional videos of Attack On Titan Season 2, as well as the latest artwork released indicate there’s a complex relation between the humans and the titans. Season 1 of Shingeki No Kyojin indicated the titans were man-eating monsters with simple minds and exposed bodies. However, Season 2 of AOT may reveal that not all the titans are out to get and eat humans. There are hints about traitors, and titans who have fought to protect humans as well.

Which Attack on Titan Season 2 promotional poster do you like better? RT – Left

Like – Right#AttackonTitan #ShingekinoKyojin pic.twitter.com/EBe07NtOpY — AoT Wiki (@AoTWiki) February 7, 2017

There are several questions that were left unanswered in Season 1 of Attack On Titan. Hopefully mangaka Hajime Isayama answers them in the upcoming season of AOT.

